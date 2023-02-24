Keeping Up With the Pack

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 16, 2023 / In the early 1970s, wolves were endangered across the U.S. and Mexico. Red wolves and Mexican gray wolves were extinct in the wild, and only about 300 gray wolves lived in northern Minnesota and Michigan. Since then, populations of all three species have grown through concerted efforts by government agencies and conservationists.

Among those helping to boost these populations are scientists at the Wildlife Science Center in Minnesota. They raise gray wolves and are actively breeding both the red wolf and Mexican gray wolf to help increase numbers in wild populations. These scientists study wolves so they can better understand them - and a small Medtronic device is helping them do so.

