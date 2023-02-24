OTTAWA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 16, 2023 / The following matter was voted upon at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders of CALIAN GROUP LTD. ( TSX:CGY, Financial), held on February 15, 2023 in Toronto, Ontario. This and other matters voted upon are described in greater detail in the Notice of Annual Meeting of Shareholders dated December 19, 2022 and Management Proxy Circular dated December 19, 2022.

Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below.



Name of Nominee

Votes For

% Votes For

Votes Against

% Votes Against George Weber 7,945,897 94.07% 500,920 5.93% Ray Basler 7,196,173 85.19% 1,250,644 14.81% Kevin Ford 8,264,693 97.84% 182,124 2.16% Lori O'Neill 8,343,435 98.78% 103,382 1.22% Young Park 7,307,219 86.51% 1,139,598 13.49% Jo-Anne Poirier 7,934,318 93.93% 512,499 6.07% Royden Ronald Richardson 8,119,635 96.13% 327,182 3.87% Valerie Sorbie 7,509,096 88.90% 937,721 11.10%

For more details, including the outcome of other matters that came before the Meeting, please see the report of voting results filed at www.SEDAR.com.

About Calian

We keep the world moving forward. Calian® helps people communicate, innovate, learn and lead safe and healthy lives-today and tomorrow. Every day, our employees live our values of customer commitment, integrity, innovation and teamwork to engineer reliable solutions that solve complex problems. That's Confidence. Engineered. A stable and growing 40-year company, we are headquartered in Ottawa with offices and projects spanning North American and International markets.

Visit calian.com to learn about innovative healthcare, communications, learning and cybersecurity solutions.

Certain information included in this press release is forward-looking and is subject to important risks and uncertainties. The results or events predicted in these statements may differ materially from actual results or events. Such statements are generally accompanied by words such as "intend", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" or similar statements. Factors which could cause results or events to differ from current expectations include, among other things: the impact of price competition; scarce number of qualified professionals; the impact of rapid technological and market change; loss of business or credit risk with major customers; technical risks on fixed price projects; general industry and market conditions and growth rates; international growth and global economic conditions, and including currency exchange rate fluctuations; and the impact of consolidations in the business services industry. For additional information with respect to certain of these and other factors, please see the Company's most recent annual report and other reports filed by Calian with the Ontario Securities Commission. Calian disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. No assurance can be given that actual results, performance or achievement expressed in, or implied by, forward-looking statements within this disclosure will occur, or if they do, that any benefits may be derived from them.

