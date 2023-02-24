Strawberry Fields REIT to Begin Trading on the New York Stock Exchange American

SOUTH BEND, IN / ACCESSWIRE / February 16, 2023

OTCQX:STRW, Financial) - Strawberry Fields REIT (the "Company"), owner/lessor of skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities and long-term acute care hospitals, throughout the Midwest and Southern U.S., announced today it will officially begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange American ("NYSE American") on Wednesday, February 22, 2023. The Company will continue to trade under the symbol of "STRW".

The Company started trading on the OTCQX Marketplace in September 2022, a goal that was set at the Company's inception. "My partners and I aspired to be listed on a national exchange when we laid the groundwork for the Company. We have invested significant time and energy to build our company and attribute our dedication and hard work to reaching this milestone," noted Company Chairman & CEO Moishe Gubin.

The Company's genesis began in 2004, with its predecessors spending a decade assembling a portfolio of 33 skilled nursing facilities in Indiana and Illinois. The expansion continued, with growth in asset classes, regional footprint, and number of locations. Today, the Company has 86 facilities in nine states. Adhering to its investment guidelines, the Company anticipates having continued, controlled growth in its current regions, and expansion to new states.

"Beginning to trade on the OTCQX was the perfect way to enter the public markets. We are thrilled to move trading to the NYSE American and are confident it will serve to enhance our ability to grow our portfolio in service to a maturing U.S. population. We would like to thank the OTCQX for providing us entry to the public markets, and to the NYSE American for inviting us to up-list on their exchange," added Gubin.

Strawberry Fields REIT currently owns and leases properties in Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Texas.

