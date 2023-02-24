Frost & Sullivan Positions NEC as the Market Leader in the Frost Radar: Biometrics Authentication Solutions, 2022 Benchmark

TOKYO, Feb 17, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - NEC Corporation (TSE: 6701) has been recognized by Frost & Sullivan as the leader in the Frost Radar: Biometrics Authentication Solutions, 2022 benchmarking system.


Low_FrostSullivanNEC.jpg


This is the second year running that NEC maintains its position as the market leader, reflecting NEC's pivot toward biometric solutions, which are providing the company with significant growth opportunities.

Frost & Sullivan indicated that NEC achieved overall Growth and Innovation Leadership on the Frost Radar as the result of its ongoing innovations to its extensive portfolio.

In addition, the analyst firm appraised initiatives such as the NEC Group's AI and Human Rights Principles, as well as the company's thought leadership on decentralized identity and self-sovereign ID.

"With its ongoing leadership throughout the biometric solutions industry, NEC's robust biometric authentication solution emphasizes how NEC's ability to meet existing and new customer demands, empower end users to take control over their biometric data, and steer the biometric industry into the next phase of growth," said Danielle VanZandt, Industry Manager, Commercial & Public Security Research, Frost & Sullivan.

"NEC's biometrics solutions are known for their top-level accuracy, and based on the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) benchmark test* held in 2022, NEC's iris and face recognition technologies were both ranked first in the world," said Masato Yoshikawa, Senior Director, Biometrics & Video Analytics Platform Department, NEC Corporation. "During 2023, NEC will take full advantage of these results and launch a scalable and expandable multimodal biometric solution that uses face and iris recognition technology, which will fully contribute to improving security and convivence simultaneously."

Installed in more than 70 countries and regions worldwide, NEC is a global leader in the field of biometric authentication. Recently, NEC's biometric technology has been selected for major national projects in Malaysia and Vietnam, contributing to the digitalization of existing government services.

Going forward, NEC will focus on utilizing its biometric authentication technology in new areas such as web3 and more.

*NIST benchmark test results do not constitute endorsement of any particular product by the U.S. Government.

For more detail:
www.nec.com/en/global/analyst-relations/2022biometricsaward/index.html

About NEC Corporation

NEC Corporation has established itself as a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies while promoting the brand statement of "Orchestrating a brighter world." NEC enables businesses and communities to adapt to rapid changes taking place in both society and the market as it provides for the social values of safety, security, fairness and efficiency to promote a more sustainable world where everyone has the chance to reach their full potential. For more information, visit NEC at www.nec.com.

