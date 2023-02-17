Tuya to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results on March 1, 2023 Eastern Time

PR Newswire

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 17, 2023

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tuya Inc. ("Tuya" or the "Company") (NYSE: TUYA; HKEX: 2391), a global leading IoT cloud development platform, today announced that it will report its fourth quarter and full year 2022 unaudited financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 1, 2023.

Tuya's management will hold a conference call at 07:00 P.M. Eastern Time on Wednesday, March 1, 2023 (08:00 A.M. Beijing Time on Thursday, March 2, 2023) to discuss the financial results. In advance of the conference call, all participants must use the following link to complete the online registration process. Upon registering, each participant will receive details for this conference including an access code, a PIN number (personal access code), the dial-in number, and an e-mail with detailed instructions to join the conference call.

Online registration: https://www.netroadshow.com/events/login?show=aaaf2866&confId=47330

The replay will be accessible through March 8, 2023 by dialing the following numbers:

International: +44-204-525-0658

United States: +1-929-458-6194

Access Code: 819491

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.tuya.com/.

About Tuya Inc.

Tuya Inc. (NYSE: TUYA; HKEX: 2391) is a global leading IoT cloud development platform with a mission to build an IoT developer ecosystem and enable everything to be smart. Tuya has pioneered a purpose-built IoT cloud development platform that delivers a full suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service, or PaaS, and Software-as-a-Service, or SaaS, to businesses and developers. Through its IoT cloud development platform, Tuya has enabled developers to activate a vibrant IoT ecosystem of brands, OEMs, partners and end users to engage and communicate through a broad range of smart devices.

Investor Relations Contact

Tuya Inc.
Investor Relations
E-mail: [email protected]

The Blueshirt Group
Gary Dvorchak, CFA
Phone: +1 (323) 240-5796
Email: [email protected]

favicon.png?sn=CN17868&sd=2023-02-17 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tuya-to-report-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2022-financial-results-on-march-1-2023-eastern-time-301749518.html

SOURCE Tuya Inc.

