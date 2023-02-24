Coherent Honored As a Top-Rated ESG Company By Sustainalytics

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherent Corp. ( COHR), a global leader in materials, networking, and lasers, today announced the company has been named a 2023 Top-Rated ESG Company by Sustainalytics, an independent research, ratings, and analytics firm that reports on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) performance to institutional investors and companies.

Coherent was one of just 21 technology hardware companies earning the Regional Top-Rated designation for the United States and Canada. The list is based on Sustainalytics’ ESG Risk Rating scores, which indicate to what extent a company is exposed to industry-specific material ESG risks and how well it is managing those risks.

“We are delighted to earn our place on Sustainalytics’ Top-Rated list,” said Beth Clark, Vice President, Global Risk and Corporate Sustainability. “The designation reflects our approach to enhancing sustainability and the global progress we have made in our commitment to corporate social responsibility.”

The company recently released its ESG Report for 2022.

Management of Coherent is overseen by a highly qualified and diverse Board of Directors, and the company’s sustainability vision is guided at the highest levels of the Board by its ESG Committee.

About Coherent

Coherent empowers market innovators to define the future through breakthrough technologies, from materials to systems. We deliver innovations that resonate with our customers in diversified applications for the industrial, communications, electronics, and instrumentation markets. Headquartered in Saxonburg, Pennsylvania, Coherent has research and development, manufacturing, sales, service, and distribution facilities worldwide. For more information, please visit us at coherent.com.

