PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Feb. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Molekule Group, Inc ( MKUL), a leader in reinventing air purification, will feature its patented and proprietary suite of products and services at the 2023 Indoor Air Quality Association (IAQA) Annual Meeting and showcase its leaders’ expertise on a variety of indoor air quality management and deployment topics. This conference brings together the world’s leaders in indoor air quality to discuss topics such as chemical contaminants, infectious diseases, mold, bacteria, and more. The IAQA Annual Meeting will take place February 19-22, 2023 at the Marriott Downtown in Austin, TX.



Founded to bring decades of air quality research and development to consumers, Molekule and its patented air purifying technologies, including UVGI Steriduct Technology and PECO Technology , have delivered on a mission to strengthen people’s understanding of truly clean air. Molekule’s robust yet stylish solutions are trusted to keep people safe from pollutants in homes, schools, hospitals, offices, and more. Recently merged with air hygiene technology company, AeroClean, Molekule offers the largest range of proprietary, FDA-cleared air purification devices to address the estimated $15 billion, rapidly growing global air purification market.

As the world grapples with an escalating climate crisis and widespread airborne viruses, the challenge of purifying indoor air is more urgent than ever before. The IAQA Annual Meeting unites experts in air quality across research, technology, government, facility management, and more to find real-world solutions to the indoor air crisis. At the event, Molekule’s scheduled presentations include:

Methodology for Determining “Real-World” Portable Air Cleaner Performance in Small and Large Settings

Who: Jason DiBona, CEO, Molekule

When: Monday, February 20, 5:10 PM - 6:10 PM

Where: Waller Salon B

About this session: Effectiveness of improving IAQ with portable air sanitization devices are dependent upon laboratory-based performance of the purifier and the unique environment (size, geometry) in which the purifier will operate. The recent recommendation of the Lancet Covid-19 Commission recognizes this reality and recommends that more than just laboratory testing is required to quantify device performance in the real world. Testing with active pathogens in real world settings is time consuming and expensive. Development of a convenient testing methodology which produces results accurate enough to ensure meaningful pathogen reduction data is desirable. Fine particle reduction testing using a high-performance particle detector (≥ 0.50 µm) in a large, densely populated room was compared with reduction in a smaller, medical exam room. Fine particle reduction of 61-76% was achieved in the large setting (24,000 cubic feet with 7 air purifiers) and 68-79% in the small setting (1200 cubic feet with 1 air purifier). The fine particle reduction data combined with SARS CoV-2 information and human factors estimates such as inhaled volume and breathing rate were used in the Wells Riley infectious probability model to estimate performance level. The calculated reduction in infection probability for the small setting was 63% and for the large setting 70%. The data suggest the use of fine particle arrestance testing can provide meaningful insight for the effective deployment of portable air purifiers in various settings.

Digital IAQ Management: Integrating IAQ Sensors and Air Quality Data Insights with Air Filtration

Who: Gene Erhbar, Vice President of Product Management, Molekule

When: Tuesday, February 21, 11:10 AM - 12:10 PM

Where: Room 302

About this session: Given advances in indoor air quality monitoring technology, coupled with increasing pressure on commercial spaces to provide not only clean indoor air but also peace of mind through air quality data transparency, the demand to modernize organizational approaches to the monitoring, measurement, and management of indoor air quality is growing. This presentation will explore how Digital IAQ Management and Integration of IAQ sensors on Air Sanitization can enable organizations to support improved employee and customer health, management of seasonal/climate-specific environments, healthy building and business continuity initiatives, and maintain overall indoor air quality.

Throughout the IAQA Annual Meeting, the Molekule team will be available for appointments at Booth #306. To schedule a meeting with a Molekule representative, please reach out to the team at [email protected]

About Molekule

Molekule is on a mission to provide clean indoor air to everyone, everywhere. With the largest range of proprietary, FDA-cleared air purification devices on the market, Molekule is providing consumers, business owners, and medical professionals with hardware and software solutions to better understand and improve indoor air quality. Its Air Pro, Air Mini+, and PūrgoTM purification devices can be applied to virtually any indoor space, including homes, classrooms, offices, hospitals, and more. For more information and customer reviews, visit https://molekule.com.

