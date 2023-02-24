Orogen Royalties Grants Options, RSUs and DSUs to Independent Directors

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 17, 2023 /

TSXV:OGN, Financial)(OTCQX:OGNRF, Financial) Orogen Royalties Inc. ("Orogen" or the "Company") announces that the Board of Directors have authorized a grant of 156,000 Restricted Share Units ("RSUs"), 156,000 Deferred Share Units ("DSUs") and 238,000 Stock Options to independent board members. The grant is pursuant to the Company's Omnibus Equity Incentive Compensation Plan that was approved by shareholders on October 27, 2022, and forms part of part of the independent board's 2023 remuneration.

The RSUs awarded will fully vest on the second anniversary of the date of grant. The DSUs awarded will vest 50% each on the third and fourth anniversaries of the grant date and will settle on the termination of service. The Stock Options will have a life of five years and an exercise price of $0.53 and will vest over three years including 25% that will vest immediately followed by 25% on the first, second and third anniversaries from the date of grant.

This RSU, DSU, and Stock Option grant is subject to regulatory acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Orogen Royalties Inc.
Orogen Royalties Inc. is focused on organic royalty creation and royalty acquisitions on precious and base metal discoveries in western North America. The Company's royalty portfolio includes the Ermitaño gold and silver mine in Sonora, Mexico (2% NSR royalty) being mined by First Majestic Silver Corp. and the Silicon gold project (1% NSR royalty) in Nevada, USA, being advanced by AngloGold Ashanti NA. The Company is well financed with several projects actively being explored under joint ventures.

On Behalf of the Board
OROGEN ROYALTIES INC.
Paddy Nicol
President & CEO

To find out more about Orogen, please contact Paddy Nicol, President & CEO at 604-248-8648, and Marco LoCascio, Vice President, Corporate Development at 604-248-8648. Visit our website at www.orogenroyalties.com.

Orogen Royalties Inc.
1015 - 789 West Pender Street
Vancouver, BC
Canada V6C 1H2
[email protected]

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this presentation, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that Orogen Royalties Inc. (the "Company") expect to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur.

Although the Company believe the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions.

Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Orogen Royalties Inc



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/739760/Orogen-Royalties-Grants-Options-RSUs-and-DSUs-to-Independent-Directors

img.ashx?id=739760

