VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 17, 2023 / ( TSXV:OGN, Financial)( OTCQX:OGNRF, Financial) Orogen Royalties Inc. ("Orogen" or the "Company") announces that the Board of Directors have authorized a grant of 156,000 Restricted Share Units ("RSUs"), 156,000 Deferred Share Units ("DSUs") and 238,000 Stock Options to independent board members. The grant is pursuant to the Company's Omnibus Equity Incentive Compensation Plan that was approved by shareholders on October 27, 2022, and forms part of part of the independent board's 2023 remuneration.

The RSUs awarded will fully vest on the second anniversary of the date of grant. The DSUs awarded will vest 50% each on the third and fourth anniversaries of the grant date and will settle on the termination of service. The Stock Options will have a life of five years and an exercise price of $0.53 and will vest over three years including 25% that will vest immediately followed by 25% on the first, second and third anniversaries from the date of grant.

This RSU, DSU, and Stock Option grant is subject to regulatory acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Orogen Royalties Inc.

Orogen Royalties Inc. is focused on organic royalty creation and royalty acquisitions on precious and base metal discoveries in western North America. The Company's royalty portfolio includes the Ermitaño gold and silver mine in Sonora, Mexico (2% NSR royalty) being mined by First Majestic Silver Corp. and the Silicon gold project (1% NSR royalty) in Nevada, USA, being advanced by AngloGold Ashanti NA. The Company is well financed with several projects actively being explored under joint ventures.

