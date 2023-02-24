Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE: AMPS) today announced that it will report financial results for the full year of 2022 before the opening of the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday, March 30, 2023. The earnings release will be followed by a conference call for investors at 8:30 AM Eastern Time the same day.

The call will feature prepared remarks from Lars Norell, Co-Chief Executive Officer and Dustin Weber, Chief Financial Officer. The prepared remarks will be followed by a question and answer session which will also include Gregg Felton, Co-Chief Executive Officer of Altus Power.

The conference call may be accessed via live webcast on a listen-only basis on the Events & Presentations page of the Investor section of Altus Power’s website at https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.altuspower.com%2Fevents-and-presentations%2Fdefault.aspx

A replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the call on the Investor section of Altus Power’s website and by dialing (844) 512-2921 or for international callers by dialing (412) 317-6671. The passcode for the replay is 13736550. The telephone replay will remain available for approximately 30 days, and the webcast replay for a full year.

About Altus Power, Inc.

Altus Power, based in Stamford, CT, is the premier independent commercial-scale clean electrification company serving commercial, industrial, public sector and community solar customers with an end-to-end solution. Altus Power originates, develops, owns and operates locally-sited solar generation, energy storage and charging infrastructure across the nation. Visit www.altuspower.com to learn more.

