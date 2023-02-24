CI&T (NYSE: CINT, “Company”), a global digital specialist and end-to-end digital transformation partner providing strategy, design and software engineering services to the world's leading brands, announces today that it will report its fourth quarter of 2022 financial results before the market opens on March 8, 2023.

Following the earnings release, CI&T's senior management team will host a video conference call to discuss the financial and operating results on the same day, March 8, at 08:00 AM EST / 10:00 AM BRT.

The video conference call can be accessed at the Company's Investor Relations website at investors.ciandt.com or through the following link:

https%3A%2F%2Fyoutube.com%2Flive%2F80LiTtgxwd4%3Ffeature%3Dshare

About CI&T

CI&T ( NYSE:CINT, Financial) is a global digital specialist, a partner in digital transformation for 100+ large enterprises and fast growth clients. As digital natives, CI&T brings a 28-year track record of accelerating business impact through complete and scalable digital solutions. With a global presence in nine countries with a nearshore delivery model, CI&T provides strategy, data science, design, and engineering, unlocking top-line growth, improving customer experience and driving operational efficiency. Recognized by Forrester as a Leader in Modern Application Development Services, CI&T is the Employer of Choice for more than 6,900 professionals.

