Trulieve to Begin Adult-Use Cannabis Sales at Relocated Bristol, CT Dispensary

3 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Feb. 17, 2023

Trulieve's adult-use sales to launch with celebratory event on February 17

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States, today announced its dispensary in Bristol, Connecticut will begin selling adult-use cannabis products on Friday, February 17 at 10 a.m. Recently relocated to 820 Farmington Ave., the Company's hybrid (medical and adult-use) dispensary will have operating hours of 9 a.m. - 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. on Sunday, with the first hour of each day reserved for medical-only sales.

The adult-use launch ribbon-cutting event will be held on February 17 at 10 a.m. The Trulieve celebration will include food, music and swag giveaways. The spacious new showroom and ample parking at the new location enhance the overall customer experience.

"Trulieve has a long history in Connecticut that dates back to the first medical cannabis sale in 2014, so we are proud to now offer adult-use cannabis in the state," said Trulieve CEO Kim Rivers. "Our team is ready to welcome patients and customers into this beautiful new Trulieve dispensary. We remain committed to supporting our patients throughout their cannabis journey and expanding our offerings to Connecticut's new adult-use cannabis market."

At Trulieve, customers can choose from a large selection of products available in various dosage forms from friendly and knowledgeable dispensary agents via pre-order or in store.

For more information, please visit trulieve.com/dispensaries/connecticut.

About Trulieve
Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S., with established hubs in the Northeast, Southeast, and Southwest, anchored by leading market positions in Arizona, Florida, and Pennsylvania. Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com.

Investor Contact
Christine Hersey, Vice President of Investor Relations
+1 (424) 202-0210
[email protected]

Media Contact
Rob Kremer, Executive Director of Corporate Communications
+1 (404) 218-3077
[email protected]

