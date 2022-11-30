PR Newswire

The Phoenix Site is Numinus' Third Research Facility in the US

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Numinus Wellness Inc. ("Numinus") (TSX: NUMI) (OTCQX: NUMIF), a mental health care company advancing innovative treatments and safe, evidence-based psychedelic-assisted therapies, today announced that it has expanded its clinical research capabilities into Arizona. The site, located in Phoenix where Numinus operates mental health clinics, is Numinus' third clinical trial research site in the US, and fifth research site overall. It will offer clinical research management services, focused on advancing psychedelic science through Cedar Clinical Research (CCR).

"By expanding into Phoenix, we can scale our clinical research capabilities, allowing us to offer our current clients faster services and an expanded network of participants, while welcoming a growing list of biotech and psychedelic organizations," says Paul Thielking, Chief Research Officer, Numinus. "The site is fully staffed – drawing on our clinic-base of renowned researchers and practitioners, so we can start operations as soon as possible."

The new site is located within an existing leased facility, next to one of Numinus' established wellness clinics, to fully utilize available clinical space. The first clinical trial operating out of the new site will begin in early March with a Site Inspection Visit before beginning the recruitment phase later that month.

"The addition of this new clinical research site further cements Numinus as one of the leading research platforms for the sector's companies and institutions who sponsor clinical trials in the mental health and psychedelic space, allowing them to leverage our extensive resources and management offering," says Payton Nyquvest, CEO and Founder, Numinus. "Ultimately, this allows Numinus to support the growing body of research in the mental health and psychedelic space as we all work towards the goal of more indication-based evidence and safety data."

In Numinus' most recent reported quarter (for the three months ended November 30, 2022), CCR managed 14 clinical trials for third-party biotech and psychedelics sector companies, which included 191 clinical trial participants.

In addition to Numinus' five clinical research sites, Numinus also operates a Health Canada-licensed lab which develops proprietary intellectual property and focuses on advancing psychedelic discoveries.

About Numinus

Numinus Wellness (TSX: NUMI; OTCQX: NUMIF) helps people to heal and be well through the development and delivery of innovative mental healthcare and access to safe, evidence-based psychedelic-assisted therapies. The Numinus model - including psychedelic production, research and clinic care - is at the forefront of a transformation aimed at healing rather than managing symptoms for depression, anxiety, trauma, pain and substance use. At Numinus, we are leading the integration of psychedelic-assisted therapies into mainstream clinical practice and building the foundation for a healthier society.

Learn more at www.numinus.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Forward-looking statements

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/numinus-expands-research-capabilities-with-new-phoenix-clinical-research-site-301749661.html

SOURCE Numinus Wellness Inc.