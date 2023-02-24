Service+Properties+Trust+%28Nasdaq%3A+SVC%29 today announced that it will issue a press release containing its fourth quarter 2022 results after the Nasdaq closes on Tuesday, February 28, 2023. On Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time, President and Chief Investment Officer Todd+Hargreaves and Chief Financial Officer Brian+Donley will host a conference call to discuss these results.

The conference call telephone number is (877) 329-3720. Participants calling from outside the United States and Canada should dial (412) 317-5434. No pass code is necessary to access the call from either number. Participants should dial in about 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call. A replay of the conference call will be available through Wednesday, March 8, 2023. To hear the replay, dial (412) 317-0088. The replay pass code is 5200808.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will also be available in a listen-only mode on the company’s website, which is located at www.svcreit.com. Participants wanting to access the webcast should visit the company’s website about five minutes before the call. The archived webcast will be available for replay on the company’s website after the call.

About Service Properties Trust

Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, with over $11 billion invested in two asset categories: hotels and service-focused retail net lease properties. As of September 30, 2022, SVC owned 242 hotels with over 40,000 guest rooms throughout the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada, the majority of which are extended stay and select service. As of September 30, 2022, SVC also owned 769 retail service-focused net lease properties totaling over 13.4 million square feet throughout United States. SVC is managed by The+RMR+Group+%28Nasdaq%3A+RMR%29, an alternative asset management company with over $37 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2022 and more than 35 years of institutional experience in buying, selling, financing and operating commercial real estate. SVC is headquartered in Newton, MA. For more information, visit www.svcreit.com.

A Maryland Real Estate Investment Trust with transferable shares of beneficial interest listed on the Nasdaq.

No shareholder, Trustee or officer is personally liable for any act or obligation of the Trust.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230216005844/en/