KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of its newest master-planned community, Sunset Ranch. The new neighborhood is located in popular Ontario, California and will host many planned, family friendly amenities, including a park with a dog park, children’s playground, sports field, picnic areas and pickleball courts. The homebuilder’s first new community within the master plan, Torrey at Sunset Ranch, will open this weekend and feature new homes designed for the way people live today, with attractive design features like modern kitchens overlooking large great rooms, expansive bedroom suites with walk-in closets, and ample storage space. The new floor plans feature up to five bedrooms and three baths. Families will appreciate that the master plan is zoned for the award-winning Ontario-Montclair School District.

What sets KB Home apart is the company’s focus on building strong, personal relationships with every customer, so they have a real partner in the homebuying process. Every KB home is uniquely built for each customer, so no two KB homes are the same. Homebuyers have the ability to personalize their new home, from floor plans to exterior styles to where they live in the community. Their home comes to life in the KB Home Design Studio, a one-of-a-kind experience where customers get both expert advice and the opportunity to select from a wide range of design choices that fit their style and their budget. Reflecting the company’s commitment to creating an exceptional homebuying experience, KB Home is the #1 customer-ranked national homebuilder in third-party buyer satisfaction surveys.

“Our newest master-planned community in Ontario, California, Sunset Ranch, offers new homes designed to live bigger for less and features several future family friendly amenities, including a park with a dog park, children’s playground, sports field, picnic areas and pickleball courts,” said John Fenn, President of KB Home’s Inland Empire division. “Homeowners will also appreciate the community’s proximity to award-winning schools. At KB Home, we’re here to help you achieve your dream with a personalized new home built uniquely for you and your life.”

Innovative design plays an essential role in every home KB builds. The company’s floor plans are designed for contemporary living, with a focus on creating roomy, light-filled spaces that have easy indoor/outdoor flow. KB homes are engineered to be highly energy and water efficient, and to provide healthier indoor air environments. Thanks to quality construction techniques and materials, every home KB builds is ENERGY STAR® certified — a standard that fewer than 10% of new homes nationwide meet — to deliver greater comfort, well-being and utility cost savings than new homes without certification.

Torrey at Sunset Ranch is situated close to Highway 60, Interstate 15 and Interstate 10, providing easy access to the greater Los Angeles area’s major employment centers and the Ontario International Airport. The new community is also convenient to shopping, dining and entertainment at Eastvale Gateway, Cloverdale Marketplace and Costco®.

The Torrey at Sunset Ranch sales office and model home are open for walk-in visits and private in-person tours by appointment. Homebuyers also have the flexibility to arrange a live video tour with a sales counselor. Pricing begins from the $690,000s.

About KB Home

KB Home is one of the largest and most recognized homebuilders in the United States, operating in 47 markets from coast to coast, and building over 670,000 quality homes in our more than 65-year history. What sets KB Home apart is our focus on building strong, personal relationships with every customer — from those buying their first home to experienced buyers — so they have a real partner in the homebuying process. No two KB homes are the same. That’s because every home is uniquely built for each customer, at a price that fits their budget. As the leader in energy-efficient homebuilding, KB Home was the first builder to make every home it builds ENERGY STAR® certified, a standard that fewer than 10% of new homes nationwide meet and has built more ENERGY STAR certified homes than any other builder. An energy-efficient KB home helps lower the cost of ownership and is designed to deliver greater comfort and well-being than new homes without certification. Reflecting our commitment to creating an exceptional homebuying experience, KB Home is the #1 customer-ranked national homebuilder in third-party buyer satisfaction surveys. Learn more about how we build homes built on relationships by visiting kbhome.com.

