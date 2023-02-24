Privia Health Enters Connecticut with Community Medical Group, a Clinically Integrated Network with approximately 1,100 Providers

ARLINGTON, Va., Feb. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Privia Health ( PRVA), today announced its partnership with Community Medical Group (CMG) to launch Privia Quality Network of Connecticut (PQN CT) as the largest Clinically Integrated Network (CIN) in Connecticut. The CIN comprises approximately 1,100 multi-specialty providers, including more than 430 primary care providers, caring for patients in over 450 practice locations.

Privia Health will be the majority owner of PQN CT, which contracts with Commercial and Medicare payers covering approximately 180,000 patient lives attributed to value-based care arrangements. PQN CT’s total attribution includes approximately 29,000 Medicare beneficiaries, of which over 10,000 are participating in the Medicare Shared Savings Program (MSSP) for the 2023 performance year.

“CMG is the largest independent physician network in Connecticut, and has a stellar reputation for delivering high-quality patient care while managing total medical costs through its network of primary care and specialist providers,” said Privia Health CEO Shawn Morris. “Our partnership with CMG to form PQN CT represents another significant step toward Privia’s goal of building a national network of primary and specialty care providers, and we are excited to continue to expand their presence across the state. This partnership reaffirms Privia Health’s ability to replicate our highly differentiated and flexible operating model with new anchor partners across the U.S.”

Joseph Quaranta, MD, Community Medical Group President and now President, Privia Quality Network of Connecticut added, “We look forward to a highly collaborative partnership with Privia Health to support our current and future provider partners by leveraging their population health expertise and the value of a common Privia Platform to enhance patient experience, improve outcomes and lower costs. Our partnership will also enable us to reduce administrative burdens and strengthen practice vitality as we work together to expand across the state.”

All current and future CMG providers will access all fee-for-service and value-based care payer contracts through PQN CT, and have the option to implement and leverage Privia’s technology and services platform.

Privia Health is providing an alternative to Connecticut physicians that desire to remain independent while caring for patients across all reimbursement models. The Privia Platform leverages its data connectivity through a breadth of interoperable solutions and population health expertise to enable care insights and collaboration.

About Privia Health

Privia Health™ is a technology-driven, national physician enablement company that collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, improve patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering high-value care in both in-person and virtual settings. The Privia Platform is led by top industry talent and exceptional physician leadership, and consists of scalable operations and end-to-end, cloud-based technology that reduces unnecessary healthcare costs, achieves better outcomes, and improves the health of patients and the well-being of providers. For more information, visit priviahealth.com.

