A Community's Diamond in the Rough: Consumers Energy Gives Coal-Carrying Locomotive to West Michigan Nonprofit

Author's Avatar
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

WEST OLIVE, Mich., Feb. 17, 2023

Friends of Coopersville and Marne Railway celebrate the donation of a locomotive from the J.H. Campbellcoal plant in West Olive

WEST OLIVE, Mich., Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumers Energy has donated a locomotive that once supported the energy provider's J.H. Campbell coal plant to the Friends of Coopersville and Marne Railway, a nonprofit that preserves and operates historic passenger and freight trains in west Michigan.

Consumers_Energy_Logo.jpg

Consumers Energy revealed the new decal and provided an up-close look at the locomotive before officially transferring it to the Friends of Coopersville and Marne Railway on Monday, Feb. 13

"This locomotive served Consumers Energy and our customers well for decades, helping to supply coal to the J.H. Campbell coal plant," said Norm Kapala, Consumers Energy's vice president of generation operations. "As Consumers Energy leads Michigan toward a cleaner energy future and we commit to going coal free in 2025, this locomotive will now serve the west Michigan community in a different way. We are proud to support one of our community's wonderful local nonprofits with this donation."

"The Friends of Coopersville and Marne Railway is grateful for this donation from Consumers Energy and will allow us to continue helping west Michigan enjoy our vintage trains," said Jeff Dupilka, president of the Friends of Coopersville and Marne Railway board. "We encourage folks to come experience the joy of traveling to the past and learning more about how folks got around west Michigan before the automobile."

The locomotive -- a Center Cab 125 Ton Switcher -- was originally manufactured in 1979 by General Electric. It weighs 250,000 pounds and could pull about 33 coal cars -- roughly 8.7 million pounds of coal -- to help the plant generate electricity for Consumers Energy customers.

The J.H. Campbell complex began operating in 1962. After its historic Clean Energy Plan was approved last summer, Consumers Energy plans to close all three generating units at the complex in 2025 in addition to two units at the D.E. Karn coal plant near Bay City this year. Consumers Energy will be among the first energy providers in the U.S. to go coal-free, making the transition to clean, renewable sources by adding nearly 8,000 MW of solar power by 2040.

Consumers Energy is Michigan's largest energy provider, providing natural gas and/or electricity to 6.7 million of the state's 10 million residents in all 68 Lower Peninsula counties.

For more information about Consumers Energy, go to ConsumersEnergy.com.

Check out Consumers Energy on Social Media

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/consumersenergymichigan
Twitter: https://twitter.com/consumersenergy
LinkedIn: https://linkedin.com/company/consumersenergy
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/consumersenergy

favicon.png?sn=DE17297&sd=2023-02-17 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/a-communitys-diamond-in-the-rough-consumers-energy-gives-coal-carrying-locomotive-to-west-michigan-nonprofit-301749292.html

SOURCE Consumers Energy

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DE17297&Transmission_Id=202302170800PR_NEWS_USPR_____DE17297&DateId=20230217
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.