ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE: ACCO) today announced that its board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.075 per share. The dividend will be paid on April 5, 2023, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 10, 2023.

“The dividend is the Company’s 21st quarterly cash dividend, since being implemented in 2018. The Company remains committed to supporting our quarterly dividend with our robust free cash flow and it has become an important part of our capital allocation strategy. At the current stock price, on an annualized basis our shareholders are receiving more than a 5% yield on their investment,” said Boris Elisman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of ACCO Brands.

About ACCO Brands Corporation

ACCO Brands, the Home of Great Brands Built by Great People, designs, manufactures and markets consumer and end-user products that help people work, learn, play and thrive. Our widely recognized brands include AT-A-GLANCE®, Five Star®, Kensington®, Leitz®, Mead®, PowerA®, Swingline®, Tilibra® and many others. More information about ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE: ACCO) can be found at www.accobrands.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230217005071/en/

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership