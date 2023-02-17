Genpact Named to Forbes List of America's Best Large Employers 2023

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2023

Recognition demonstrates Genpact's commitment to fostering a culture of curiosity, continuous learning, and innovation

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Genpact (NYSE: G), a global professional services firm focused on delivering outcomes that transform businesses, today announced that it has been recognized as one of "America's Best Large Employers 2023" by Forbes, and Statista Inc., a world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider.

Forbes and Statista selected America's Best Large Employers 2023 through an independent survey of approximately 45,000 American employees working for companies with more than 1,000 employees in America. For a thorough evaluation, participating employees were asked to rate their willingness to recommend their employers to friends and family, while also rating other employers in their respective industries that stood out either positively or negatively.

"As businesses reprioritize initiatives to navigate an uncertain economy, what remains unchanged is an unwavering focus on talent," said Tiger Tyagarajan, chief executive officer, Genpact. "This award is a testament to Genpact's people-first culture and our approach to integrating data, technologies, and AI to drive meaningful employee experience."

This is Genpact's latest recognition as an employer of choice. Other recent awards include -

About Genpact
Genpact (NYSE: G) is a global professional services firm delivering the outcomes that transform our clients' businesses and shape their future. We're guided by our real-world experience redesigning and running thousands of processes for hundreds of global companies. Our clients – including many in the Global Fortune 500 – partner with us for our unique ability to combine deep industry and functional expertise, leading talent, and proven methodologies to drive collaborative innovation that turns insights into action and delivers outcomes at scale. We create lasting competitive advantages for our clients and their customers, running digitally enabled operations and applying our Data-Tech-AI services to design, build, and transform their businesses. And we do it all with purpose. From New York to New Delhi and more than 30 countries in between, our 115,000+ team is passionate in its relentless pursuit of a world that works better for people. Get to know us at Genpact.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube, and Facebook.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Siya Belliappa
Genpact Media Relations
+1 718-561-9843
[email protected]

SOURCE Genpact

