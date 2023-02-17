ImagineAR (OTCQB: IPNFF) Signs SDK License Agreement with Event Production Agency - HUMANCONTACT - to Deliver Immersive AR Client Experiences

VANCOUVER, BC and ERIE, Pa., Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - ImagineAR (CSE: IP) (OTCQB: IPNFF), a mobile Augmented Reality Company that enables sports teams, brands, and businesses to create their own dynamic mobile phone AR campaigns, is pleased to announce that it signed an annual SDK platform license agreement with Canadian event production agency HUMANCONTACT Inc. to deliver immersive AR experiences in their mobile app.

"After previously partnering with HUMANCONTACT to deliver immersive AR experiences for Shoppers Drug Mart in 2020, we are excited to work with their executive team again to be our first comprehensive React Native mobile app integration for the ImagineAR SDK Platform," said Alen Paul Silverrstieen, CEO and President of Imagine AR. "With this new agreement and our just announced Flutter integration for the Hungarian Soccer Champion Ferencvárosi Torna Club, the mobile app market opportunity for the ImagineAR SDK platform has expanded significantly in 2023."

About HUMANCONTACT Inc.

HUMANCONTACT is the most versatile creative agency of its kind. They are proud to offer clients an unrivaled breadth of capabilities and expertise, always delivered with the personalized service and strategic touch that sets them apart.

Core services include strategy & consultation, event production, design & branding, communications, video production, web development, and more, but there is hardly anything that they can't do. www.humancontact.com

About ImagineAR

ImagineAR Inc. (CSE: IP) (OTC: IPNFF) is an augmented reality (AR) platform that enables sports teams and businesses of any size to create and implement dynamic mobile AR campaigns with no programming or technology experience. Every organization, from professional sports franchises to small retailers, can develop interactive AR campaigns that blend the real and digital worlds. Customers point their mobile devices at logos, signs, buildings, products, landmarks, and more to instantly engage videos, information, advertisements, coupons, 3D holograms and any interactive content all hosted in the cloud and managed using a menu-driven portal. Integrated real-time analytics means that all customer interaction is tracked and measured in real-time. The AR Enterprise platform supports both IOS and Android mobile devices and upcoming wearable technologies.

All trademarks of the property of respective owners.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Alen Paul Silverrstieen
President & CEO

https://twitter.com/IPtechAR
https://www.linkedin.com/company/imagination-park-technologies-inc

We encourage you to do your own due diligence and ask your broker if Imagine AR Inc. (cse: IP) is suitable for your particular investment portfolio*.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release. This press release may include 'forward-looking information' within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation concerning the business of the Company. The forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by Imagine AR management. Although Imagine AR believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because Imagine AR can give no assurance that it will prove to be correct. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and Imagine AR disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

favicon.png?sn=TO17621&sd=2023-02-17 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/imaginear-otcqb-ipnff-signs-sdk-license-agreement-with-event-production-agency--humancontact---to-deliver-immersive-ar-client-experiences-301749680.html

SOURCE ImagineAR Inc.

