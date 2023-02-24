Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HRI) today announced that its senior management will participate in the Barclays Industrial Select Conference in Miami, Florida, on Thursday, February 23, 2023. Larry Silber, president and chief executive officer and Mark Irion, senior vice president and chief financial officer, will be webcast live starting at 1:15 PM EST. The webcast will be archived on the Company’s website for 90 days.

The event link is available on the Events and Presentations portion of our website at https%3A%2F%2Fevent.webcasts.com%2Fstarthere.jsp%3Fei%3D1597091%26amp%3Btp_key%3Df03bb66f50%26amp%3Btp_special%3D8 and presentation slides will be available on the day of the event. The audio will be archived for 30 days on the company’s website.

Investors may also access the webcast from the Company’s investor relations events and presentation page at https%3A%2F%2Fir.hercrentals.com.

About Herc Holdings Inc.

Herc Holdings Inc., which operates through its Herc Rentals Inc. subsidiary, is one of the leading equipment rental suppliers with 356 locations in North America. With over 57 years of experience, we are a full-line equipment rental supplier offering a broad portfolio of equipment for rent. Our classic fleet includes aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction and lighting. Our equipment rental business is supported by ProSolutions®, our industry-specific solutions-based services, which includes power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, pumps, trench shoring, and studio and production equipment, and our ProContractor professional grade tools. Our product offerings and services are aimed at helping customers work more efficiently, effectively and safely. The Company has approximately 6,600 employees who equip our customers and communities to build a brighter future. Herc Holdings’ 2022 total revenues were approximately $2.7 billion. All references to “Herc Holdings” or the “Company” in this press release refer to Herc Holdings Inc. and its subsidiaries, unless otherwise indicated. For more information on Herc Holdings and its products and services, visit: www.HercRentals.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230217005020/en/