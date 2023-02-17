Embraer Delivers 80 Jets in 4Q22 and 159 in 2022

SÃO JOSE DOS CAMPOS, Brazil, Feb. 17, 2023

  • The company has delivered 57 commercial jets and 102 executive jets
  • On December 31st, the backlog reached US$ 17.5 billion

SÃO JOSE DOS CAMPOS, Brazil, Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Embraer (NYSE: ERJ; B3: EMBR3) delivered 80 jets in the fourth quarter of 2022, of which 30 were commercial jets and 50 were executive jets (33 light and 17 mid-size). Over the year, the company delivered 159 aircraft (57 commercial jets and 102 executive jets). Embraer increased the number of aircraft delivered by 12.7% compared with 2021. As of December 31, the firm order backlog reached US$ 17.5 billion.

Deliveries by Segment

4Q22

2022




Commercial Aviation

30

57

E175

14

35

E190

3

3

E190-E2

1

1

E195-E2

12

18




Executive Aviation

50

102

Phenom 100

2

7

Phenom 300

31

59

Light Jets

33

66

Praetor 500

6

15

Praetor 600

11

21

Midsize Jets

17

36




TOTAL

80

159

In Commercial Aviation, Embraer confirmed in 4Q22 a US$ 1.17 billion firm order to supply 15 new E195-E2 aircraft to an undisclosed customer. The company has also confirmed another five E195-E2 firm order from Binter for US$ 389.4 million at list price.

Backlog - Commercial Aviation (December 31, 2022)

Aircraft Type

Firm Orders

Deliveries

Firm Order
Backlog

E170

191

191

-

E175

818

728

90

E190

568

568

0

E195

172

172

-

E190-E2

25

18

7

E195-E2

245

51

194

Total

2,019

1,728

291

Note: Deliveries and firm order backlog include orders for the Defense segment placed by

State-run airlines (Satena and TAME).



Another milestone was the certification of the E190-E2 in China, as well as the certification of the E-Jets E2 (E195-E2 and E190-E2) in Canada. Last December, Porter Airlines took delivery of five E195-E2s. The Canadian airline has ordered 50 E195-E2 in total. During the quarter, Embraer delivered three new E190 aircraft to CIAF Leasing, a company headquartered in Cairo, Egypt.

In Executive Aviation, Embraer delivered 50 jets (33 light and 17 mid-size) in 4Q22, while sales in the business aviation segment continues its momentum.

In the Services & Support, Embraer signed two contracts for heavy maintenance services with Envoy Air Inc. and with JSX, totaling US$72 million. In addition, TUI has signed a contract for the Pool Program to support the E195-E2 jet fleet. Also, NAC signed a firm contract for up to 10 new E190F/E195F cargo aircraft conversions.

About Embraer

A global aerospace company headquartered in Brazil, Embraer (NYSE: ERJ; B3: EMBR3) has businesses in Commercial and Executive aviation, Defense & Security, and Agricultural Aviation. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and markets aircraft and systems, providing Services & Support to customers after sales.

Since it was founded in 1969, Embraer has delivered more than 8,000 aircraft. On average, about every 10 seconds an aircraft manufactured by Embraer takes off somewhere in the world, transporting over 145 million passengers a year.

Embraer is the leading manufacturer of commercial jets with up to 150 seats and the main exporter of high-value-added goods in Brazil. The company maintains industrial units, offices, service, and parts distribution centers, among other activities, across the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe.

favicon.png?sn=SP18154&sd=2023-02-17 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/embraer-delivers-80-jets-in-4q22-and-159-in-2022-301749807.html

SOURCE Embraer S.A.

