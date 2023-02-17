PR Newswire
SÃO JOSE DOS CAMPOS, Brazil, Feb. 17, 2023
- The company has delivered 57 commercial jets and 102 executive jets
- On December 31st, the backlog reached US$ 17.5 billion
SÃO JOSE DOS CAMPOS, Brazil, Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Embraer (NYSE: ERJ; B3: EMBR3) delivered 80 jets in the fourth quarter of 2022, of which 30 were commercial jets and 50 were executive jets (33 light and 17 mid-size). Over the year, the company delivered 159 aircraft (57 commercial jets and 102 executive jets). Embraer increased the number of aircraft delivered by 12.7% compared with 2021. As of December 31, the firm order backlog reached US$ 17.5 billion.
Deliveries by Segment
4Q22
2022
Commercial Aviation
30
57
E175
14
35
E190
3
3
E190-E2
1
1
E195-E2
12
18
Executive Aviation
50
102
Phenom 100
2
7
Phenom 300
31
59
Light Jets
33
66
Praetor 500
6
15
Praetor 600
11
21
Midsize Jets
17
36
TOTAL
80
159
In Commercial Aviation, Embraer confirmed in 4Q22 a US$ 1.17 billion firm order to supply 15 new E195-E2 aircraft to an undisclosed customer. The company has also confirmed another five E195-E2 firm order from Binter for US$ 389.4 million at list price.
Backlog - Commercial Aviation (December 31, 2022)
Aircraft Type
Firm Orders
Deliveries
Firm Order
E170
191
191
-
E175
818
728
90
E190
568
568
0
E195
172
172
-
E190-E2
25
18
7
E195-E2
245
51
194
Total
2,019
1,728
291
Note: Deliveries and firm order backlog include orders for the Defense segment placed by
State-run airlines (Satena and TAME).
Another milestone was the certification of the E190-E2 in China, as well as the certification of the E-Jets E2 (E195-E2 and E190-E2) in Canada. Last December, Porter Airlines took delivery of five E195-E2s. The Canadian airline has ordered 50 E195-E2 in total. During the quarter, Embraer delivered three new E190 aircraft to CIAF Leasing, a company headquartered in Cairo, Egypt.
In Executive Aviation, Embraer delivered 50 jets (33 light and 17 mid-size) in 4Q22, while sales in the business aviation segment continues its momentum.
In the Services & Support, Embraer signed two contracts for heavy maintenance services with Envoy Air Inc. and with JSX, totaling US$72 million. In addition, TUI has signed a contract for the Pool Program to support the E195-E2 jet fleet. Also, NAC signed a firm contract for up to 10 new E190F/E195F cargo aircraft conversions.
About Embraer
A global aerospace company headquartered in Brazil, Embraer (NYSE: ERJ; B3: EMBR3) has businesses in Commercial and Executive aviation, Defense & Security, and Agricultural Aviation. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and markets aircraft and systems, providing Services & Support to customers after sales.
Since it was founded in 1969, Embraer has delivered more than 8,000 aircraft. On average, about every 10 seconds an aircraft manufactured by Embraer takes off somewhere in the world, transporting over 145 million passengers a year.
Embraer is the leading manufacturer of commercial jets with up to 150 seats and the main exporter of high-value-added goods in Brazil. The company maintains industrial units, offices, service, and parts distribution centers, among other activities, across the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe.
