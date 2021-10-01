Neogen, National FFA Announce 2022 Partnership SAE Grant Recipients

Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

LANSING, Mich., Feb. 17, 2023

LANSING, Mich., Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Neogen® Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG) announced today the recipients of Supervised Agricultural Experience (SAE) Grants, funded through the Company's 2022 partnership agreement with the National FFA Foundation.

The Company pledged to donate $2 to National FFA for each bottle of Prozap® StandGuard® Pour-On horn fly and lice control solution sold from October 1, 2021, through March 31, 2022.

In December 2022, Neogen and National FFA worked together to select ten recipients from FFA chapters across the United States to each receive a $1,000 grant to support their SAE. Neogen also donated an additional $1,000 to each recipient's FFA chapter.

SAE Grants are designed to help FFA members create or expand their SAE, a requirement that all FFA members must complete. An SAE requires FFA members to create and operate an agriculture-related business, work at an agriculture-related business, or conduct an agricultural research experience. Upon completion, FFA members must submit a comprehensive report regarding their career development experience.

"The members of the National FFA are the future of our industry, across all aspects of food and animal safety. It is important to Neogen to support these students and help them gain the knowledge they need to be the next generation of production farmers, veterinarians, teachers, chemists, entrepreneurs, and business leaders," said John Adent, Neogen's President and Chief Executive Officer. "We are proud to support the National FFA Organization and the development of young people in agriculture."

"We appreciate Neogen's continued support of National FFA and dedication to creating opportunities for our members," said Molly Ball, President of the National FFA Foundation and Chief Marketing Officer of the National FFA Organization. "By funding SAE Grants, Neogen is helping FFA members gain hands-on experience and develop crucial career skills that will serve them well in the future."

2022 Neogen SAE Grant Winners:

  • Alyssa Munoz
    • North High School Chapter, California
    • SAE in Animal Systems
  • Noelle Steines
    • Calamus-Wheatland Chapter, Iowa
    • SAE in Food Products and Processing Systems
  • Isaac Wilhelm
    • Calamus-Wheatland Chapter, Iowa
    • SAE in Animal Systems
  • Clara Griffin
    • Scott County FFA Chapter, Kentucky
    • SAE in Animal Systems
  • Noah Jelinek
    • Waverly FFA Chapter, Nebraska
    • SAE in Animal Systems
  • Weston Brown
    • West Greene FFA Chapter, Tennessee
    • SAE in Food Products and Processing Systems
  • Nathan Moody
    • West Greene FFA Chapter, Tennessee
    • SAE in Plant Systems
  • Bella Stouffer
    • White River Chapter, Washington
    • SAE in Animal Systems
  • Noah McMeeken
    • Slinger FFA Chapter, Wisconsin
    • SAE in Agribusiness Systems
  • Teri Raatz
    • Colby Middle School Chapter, Wisconsin
    • SAE in Animal Systems

About National FFA Organization

The National FFA Organization is a school-based national youth leadership development organization of more than 850,000 student members as part of 8,995 local FFA chapters in all 50 states, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The FFA mission is to make a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth, and career success through agricultural education. For more, visit the National FFA Organization online at FFA.org and on Facebook and Twitter.

About National FFA Foundation

The National FFA Foundation builds partnerships with industry, education, government, other foundations, and individuals to secure financial resources that recognize FFA member achievements, develop student leaders and support the future of agricultural education. A separately registered nonprofit organization, the foundation is governed by a board of trustees that includes the national FFA president, educators, business leaders, and individual donors. For more, visit FFA.org/Give.

About Neogen

Neogen Corporation develops and markets comprehensive solutions dedicated to food and animal safety, operating with the intention to "Every day, protect the people and animals we care about." The Company's Food Safety segment markets dehydrated culture media and diagnostic test kits to detect foodborne bacteria, natural toxins, food allergens, drug residues, plant diseases, and sanitation concerns. Neogen's Animal Safety segment is a leader in the development of genomic solutions along with the manufacturing and distribution of a variety of animal healthcare products, including diagnostics, pharmaceuticals, veterinary instruments, wound care, and disinfectants, as well as rodent and insect control solutions.

CONTACT:

Katherine Goodpaster, Project Manager


517.372.9200, [email protected]

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/neogen-national-ffa-announce-2022-partnership-sae-grant-recipients-301749804.html

SOURCE Neogen Corporation

