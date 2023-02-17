HARMONY BIOSCIENCES CERTIFIED AS A GREAT PLACE TO WORK® FOR FIFTH CONSECUTIVE YEAR

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., Feb. 17, 2023

Recognition reinforces strong company culture and employee experience

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. ("Harmony") (Nasdaq: HRMY), a pharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing innovative therapies for people with rare neurological diseases, today announced the company has earned the Great Place to Work® recognition for the fifth year in a row. The distinction was awarded to Harmony Biosciences based on survey feedback from Harmony employees that verified the quality of the company's culture and their employee experience.

"Earning the Great Place to Work® certification again this year underscores our ongoing commitment to fostering a thriving workplace culture that is innovative, empathetic, inclusive and collaborative," said Jeffrey M. Dayno, M.D., Interim Chief Executive Officer and Chief Medical Officer. "Every day, I see our team of experts from a wide variety of backgrounds and disciplines demonstrate their shared conviction and teamwork in bringing hope to the people and communities we serve. This recognition is a testament to our employees across our entire organization and the important work they do, which I am very proud of."

Harmony's employees completed survey questions regarding employee engagement, workplace culture, diversity and inclusion, company management, innovation, communication, team dynamics and available resources. The results were evaluated against pre-determined criteria for great workplaces through the Great Place to Work® trademarked Trust Index™ and Culture Audit® tool. A summary of these ratings, including how they can be measured against other companies, can be found here.

Harmony Biosciences was recognized by Great Place to Work in 2022 as a "Best Workplace in BioPharma" and in 2019 as a "Best Small and Medium Workplace." Recently, the company ranked 4th on Forbes list of "America's Best Mid-Sized Companies in 2023."

About Harmony Biosciences
At Harmony Biosciences, we specialize in developing and delivering treatments for rare neurological diseases that others often overlook. We believe that where empathy and innovation meet, a better life can begin for people living with neurological diseases. Established by Paragon Biosciences, LLC, in 2017 and headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, PA, our team of experts from a wide variety of disciplines and experiences is driven by our shared conviction that innovative science translates into therapeutic possibilities for our patients, who are at the heart of everything we do. For more information, please visit www.harmonybiosciences.com.

About Great Place to Work®
Great Place to Work® is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Through proprietary assessment tools, advisory services, and certification programs, including Best Workplaces lists and workplace reviews, Great Place to Work® provides the benchmarks, framework, and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures. In the United States, Great Place to Work® produces the annual Fortune "100 Best Companies to Work For®" list and a series of Great Place to Work® Best Workplaces lists, including lists for Millennials, Women, Diversity, Small and Medium Companies and over a half dozen different industry lists.

Harmony Biosciences Media Contact:
Cate McCanless
202-641-6086
[email protected]

Harmony Biosciences Investor Contact:
Luis Sanay, CFA
445-235-8386
[email protected]

SOURCE Harmony Biosciences

