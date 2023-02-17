Lunit to Establish Subsidiary in Europe to Accelerate Business Expansion

Author's Avatar
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 17, 2023

  • Lunit to establish new subsidiary, Lunit Europe Holdings, to expand sales network across Europe and strengthen global capabilities

SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lunit (KRX:328130.KQ), a global provider of AI-powered cancer solutions, today announced its decision to establish a new subsidiary, Lunit Europe Holdings, following a board of directors meeting held on February 16. Lunit Inc. will hold 100% of the subsidiary's stake.

Lunit_CI_Logo.jpg

While Lunit has previously managed its European business through its branch office, the establishment of Lunit Europe Holdings will lead the company's plans to expand its sales network in Europe and strengthen partnerships with global medical device companies. Lunit Europe Holdings will be based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, and is due to begin full-scale local recruitment.

In 2019 and 2020, Lunit obtained CE marks for its AI solutions for radiology—Lunit INSIGHT CXR and Lunit INSIGHT MMG, respectively—obtaining commercial approval in the European Union. Since then, Lunit has accelerated its presence in the European medical device market through various partnerships with global companies, as well as major clinical studies validating the effectiveness of Lunit's AI in helping radiologists to analyze chest x-ray and mammography images.

With the formation of Lunit Europe Holdings, Lunit plans to expedite its business development across the European Union and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA).

"Lunit's creation of a European subsidiary is a major initiative to boost our business agility and seize new business opportunities within the European market," said Brandon Suh, CEO of Lunit. "We expect our establishment of Lunit Europe Holdings to serve as a stepping-stone to increase our profitability by strengthening Lunit's global capabilities and brand awareness."

favicon.png?sn=CN18134&sd=2023-02-17 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lunit-to-establish-subsidiary-in-europe-to-accelerate-business-expansion-301749784.html

SOURCE Lunit

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN18134&Transmission_Id=202302170812PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN18134&DateId=20230217
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.