Helbiz Partners with Say Technologies, a Robinhood Subsidiary, to Support A New Shareholder Engagement Program

Author's Avatar
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Helbiz (Nasdaq: HLBZ), amongst global leaders in micro-mobility services, announces its initial step towards the implementation of its digital dividend coupon strategy by partnering with Say Technologies, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Robinhood Markets. The collaboration with Say Technologies will enable Helbiz to enhance shareholder loyalty by increasing its communication and transparency with shareholders. Investors who hold HLBZ shares will be qualified to obtain a digital dividend coupon from Helbiz, which can be utilized as a discount or credit towards an extensive range of services available on the Helbiz Ecosystem and affiliated portals.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230217005218/en/

HLBZ_1.jpg

Helbiz is a global leader in micro-mobility services. Launched in 2015 and headquartered in New York City, the company offers a diverse fleet of vehicles including e-scooters, e-bicycles and e-mopeds all on one convenient, user-friendly platform with over 65 licenses in cities around the world. Helbiz utilizes a customized, proprietary fleet management technology, artificial intelligence and environmental mapping to optimize operations and business sustainability. For additional information, please visit www.helbiz.com.

"Say Technologies, a Robinhood company, is an enabler of extraordinary shareholder interactions for other industry leaders and an optimal channel to support us on the distribution of our digital dividend coupons to HLBZ shareholders. The collaboration with Say Technologies will allow us to notify our shareholders of the range of services we provide, including micro-mobility, ride-sharing, car rentals, food delivery, and early access and purchasing of retail vehicles," said Helbiz CEO Salvatore Palella.

Helbiz is committed to driving innovation and shaping the future, and this collaboration with Say Technologies is an important step in recognizing and rewarding current shareholders for their support and formalizing share count.

"We are really excited to be delivering a deeper channel of engagement for Helbiz to connect with their shareholders,” said Say Technologies Co-Founder, Zach Hascoe. “Retail shareholders are some of the most passionate investors, and we’re looking forward to delivering this channel of access and transparency.”

The details of the digital dividend coupon will be disclosed during the end of year earnings call in March.

About Helbiz

Helbiz is a global leader in micro-mobility services. Launched in 2015 and headquartered in New York City, the company offers a diverse fleet of vehicles including e-scooters, e-bicycles and e-mopeds all on one convenient, user-friendly platform with over 65 licenses in cities around the world. Helbiz utilizes a customized, proprietary fleet management technology, artificial intelligence and environmental mapping to optimize operations and business sustainability. For additional information, please visit www.helbiz.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230217005218r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230217005218/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.