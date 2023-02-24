Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) today announced that Calix management will participate in the upcoming investor events:
Event:
Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference
Date:
March 7, 2023
Meeting availability:
8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Pacific Time
Location:
Palace Hotel, San Francisco
Participants:
Chairman, Carl Russo; President & CEO, Michael Weening; CFO, Cory Sindelar
Event:
Loop Capital Markets 2023 Investor Conference (virtual)
Date:
March 13, 2023
Meeting availability:
10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time
Participants:
President and CEO, Michael Weening; CFO, Cory Sindelar
Event:
35th Annual Roth Conference
Date:
March 14, 2023
Meeting availability:
8:00 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. Pacific Time
Location:
The Ritz Carlton – Laguna Niguel, CA
Participants:
President and CEO, Michael Weening; CFO, Cory Sindelar
Institutional investors interested in a meeting should contact their representative at the host firms, or email Calix investor relations at [email protected].
