Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) today announced that Calix management will participate in the upcoming investor events:

Event: Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference Date: March 7, 2023 Meeting availability: 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Pacific Time Location: Palace Hotel, San Francisco Participants: Chairman, Carl Russo; President & CEO, Michael Weening; CFO, Cory Sindelar Event: Loop Capital Markets 2023 Investor Conference (virtual) Date: March 13, 2023 Meeting availability: 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time Participants: President and CEO, Michael Weening; CFO, Cory Sindelar Event: 35th Annual Roth Conference Date: March 14, 2023 Meeting availability: 8:00 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. Pacific Time Location: The Ritz Carlton – Laguna Niguel, CA Participants: President and CEO, Michael Weening; CFO, Cory Sindelar

Institutional investors interested in a meeting should contact their representative at the host firms, or email Calix investor relations at [email protected].

About Calix

Calix%2C+Inc. (NYSE: CALX) – Broadband service providers (BSPs) of all sizes leverage the Calix broadband platform and managed services to simplify their businesses, excite their subscribers and grow their value. The Calix platform and managed services enable our customers to grow their subscriber base, revenue, profitability, and subscriber satisfaction—and ultimately transform the communities they serve. Calix is dedicated to driving continuous improvement in partnership with our growing ecosystem to support the transformation of our BSP customers and their communities.

Category: Financial

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230217005016/en/