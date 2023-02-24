ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI), a global leader in modern go-to-market software, data, and intelligence, today released its 2022+Sustainability+Report. The annual report highlights ZoomInfo’s continued success on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) practices. It confirms the company’s commitment to a sustainable future and shares the ESG metrics and initiatives that contribute to its long-term growth and efficiency.

"We have succeeded in building a leading software company because of the culture we have created around continuous improvement," said ZoomInfo Founder and CEO Henry Schuck. “We apply this same cultural focus to our customers' success, as well as our sustainability efforts."

In 2022, ZoomInfo increased dedicated resources for ESG programming and expanded its sustainability committee oversight. This structure expands opportunities for socially responsible practices, and commits the necessary resources to drive impactful, sustainable change for ZoomInfo and its stakeholders.

Notable achievements in the report include:

Environment:

Committed to Scope 1 and 2 carbon neutrality by 2025

Reported carbon emissions

Prioritized cloud vendor relationships based on carbon impact

Social:

Signed the United Nations Global Compact

Met gender and race pay parity standards

Exceeded $1 million in company and employee charitable donations

Governance:

Increased diversity on the Board of Directors

Standardized ESG reporting frameworks

Earned the TRUSTe Enterprise Privacy Seal

Earned ISO 27701 certification

