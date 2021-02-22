NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against the following publicly-traded companies. You can review a copy of the Complaints by visiting the links below or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Law Clerk and Client Relations Manager, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss, you can request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.



BioLineRx Ltd. ( BLRX)

Class Period: February 23, 2021 - September 19, 2022

Deadline: March 6, 2023

For more info: www.bgandg.com/blrx

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company was not well financed to develop Motixafortide while at the same time advancing other pipeline programs; (2) BioLine would require a loan from Kreos Capital VII Aggregator SCSP in an aggregate principal amount of up to $40 million and then also would require a $15M securities offering to facilitate the commercial launch of Motixafortide; and (3) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Enovix Corporation f/k/a Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. ( ENVX, RSVA)

Class Period: February 22, 2021 - January 3, 2023

Deadline: March 7, 2023

For more info: www.bgandg.com/envx.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period that Defendants made false and/or misleading statements that overstated the Company's ability to produce batteries at scale, touting the Company's "meaningful progress" in scaling up its manufacturing facility, and its being positioned to deliver batteries ahead of competitions, despite its continued manufacturing issues.

National Realty Investment Advisors LLC membership units (NRIA)

Deadline: March 13, 2023

For more info: www.bgandg.com/nria.

The Complaint alleges that National Realty Investment Advisors LLC offered and sold NRIA, a membership unit in the NRIA Fund. Defendants used NRIA and the NRIA Fund to carry out a fraudulent scheme, including making and disseminating material misrepresentations and effectuating a Ponzi scheme to divert millions of dollars invested in the NRIA Fund for their own personal gain.

