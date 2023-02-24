Newsweek Names Victoria's Secret & Co. One of America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity 2023

This award recognizes VS&Co’s impact and commitment to cultivating diversity, equity and inclusion within its workforce

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio, Feb. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Victoria’s Secret & Co. (: VSCO) today announced that it was named one of America’s Greatest Workplaces for Diversity in 2023 by Newsweek. The list honors companies that foster an inclusive workplace, valuing and respecting diverse talent within their organization.

VS&Co places its associates at the heart of its ongoing mission to become the world’s leading advocate for all women, and is dedicated to fostering a happy, healthy and inclusive culture for all associates with equal opportunity for career progression and success.

From championing women in leadership, with an 88 percent women-led board, to empowering its 87 percent women and 60 percent people of color workforce, the company works to ensure associates at every level have a seat at the table. This is evidenced by feedback from 86 percent of associates who say they are proud to work for the company; VS&Co reported 99 percent of their workforce was paid equitability across all genders, races, ethnicities and the intersection of these identities and for the remaining one percent, the company made adjustments to processes and compensation to address inconsistencies in 2022; improved photo shoot procedures that ensure positive, professional and respectful work environments on set; as well as the company’s investment in woman-owned businesses and funding for causes that aim to make the world a better place for women, among other initiatives.

“VS&Co is committed to embedding diversity, equity and inclusion into every part of our business and fostering an inclusive workforce for our more than 30,000 associates. This recognition builds on our continued work to create a culture our associates are proud to be a part of,” said Lydia Smith, Chief Diversity Officer for Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Newsweek partnered with Plant-A Insights Group, a market research firm, to determine the list based on a three-part evaluation. That process included a survey of human resource professionals, as well as an anonymous online survey of a diverse pool of employees at companies with 1,000 or more employees. Participants were asked questions about corporate culture, work environment and other diversity-related topics for their own company and others they were familiar with. The study was based on over 350,000 company reviews.

“With the word ‘diversity’ attracting so much attention from companies, however, it can be tough for job applicants, customers and potential business partners to tell who is serious about supporting a diverse workforce,” said Nancy Cooper, Newsweek’s global editor-in-chief.

The recognition underscores VS&Co’s focus on diversity, equity and inclusion and how it is brought to life through meaningful actions by the company each and every day. For more information about how VS&Co champions diversity, equity and inclusion visit their corporate website.

About Victoria’s Secret & Co.
Victoria’s Secret & Co. (: VSCO) is a Fortune 500 specialty retailer of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear, athleisure and swim, as well as award-winning prestige fragrances and body care. VS&Co is comprised of market leading brands, Victoria’s Secret and Victoria’s Secret PINK, that share a common purpose of inspiring and uplifting our customers in every stage of their lives, and Adore Me, a technology-led, digital-first innovative intimates brand serving women of all sizes and budgets at all phases of life. We are committed to empowering our more than 30,000 associates across a global footprint of approximately 1,350 retail stores in approximately 70 countries. We provide our customers with products and experiences that make them feel good inside and out while driving positive change through the power of our products, platform and advocacy.

