DAYTONA, Fla., Feb. 17, 2023

  • Inaugural 2023 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series race to take place on Feb.17 at Daytona International Speedway
  • Exclusive Deal of the Race™ promotions, giveaways and fan experiences planned for series races

DAYTONA, Fla., Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stanley Black & Decker's (NYSE: SWK) iconic CRAFTSMAN® brand is set to make its highly anticipated return as the title sponsor of the NASCAR Truck Series™ this Friday, Feb. 17 at Daytona International Speedway. After serving as the series' title sponsor from its inception in 1995 through 2008, CRAFTSMAN® returns to the NASCAR Truck Series and will debut the brand on vehicles, crew uniforms, tracks and more during the NextEra Energy 250.

"We're pulling out all the stops this historic season to bring fans closer to the action"

"The CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series is where pride meets power, and we couldn't be more excited to reunite with our loyal fans in Daytona," said Tabata Gomez, Chief Marketing Officer of Tools & Outdoor at Stanley Black & Decker. "As title sponsor, we take great pride in supporting the drivers, teams and fans who embody the same spirit of hard work and determination that CRAFTSMAN represents. We're pulling out all the stops this historic season to bring fans closer to the action with exclusive Deal of the Race™ promotions, giveaways, fan experiences and more."

Deal of the Race™: Exclusive Discounts for CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series Fans
Throughout the 2023 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series season, CRAFTSMAN® will offer different Deal of the Race™ promotions during NASCAR Truck Series events.

Fans can score deals on featured CRAFTSMAN® tools live as they watch their favorite NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series drivers battle to the finish line or through CRAFTSMAN® social media channels. During FS1 and FOX race broadcasts a QR code will be displayed on screen during CRAFTSMAN® ads, directing fans to purchase the featured tool at a special discount.

The first CRAFTSMAN® Deal of the Race™ promotion launches the week of Feb. 13, featuring a CRAFTSMAN® V20* BRUSHLESS RP™ 2-Tool Combo Kit (2 Batteries) for $149. Sale price may vary online. Available exclusively at Lowe's and Ace Hardware (US only). For more information, visit craftsman.com/dealoftherace.

CRAFTSMAN® Fan Experience
CRAFTSMAN® will host an interactive exhibit in Daytona International Speedway's Midway Zone from Feb. 15 - 19. The CRAFTSMAN® exhibit will showcase various CRAFTSMAN® tools from storage solutions to power and hand tools, as well as display a CRAFTSMAN® branded show truck. Visitors can participate in an interactive giveaway, win signed memorabilia, meet with various truck series drivers and be upgraded to VIP tickets throughout the week.

Catch the first race of the 2023 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series on FS1 this Friday, Feb. 17 at 7:30PM ET or listen live on MRN and SiriusXM radio. Follow @CRAFTSMAN on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for more information and special moments from the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series.

Media Contacts:
Lindsay Fennell
Senior Public Relations Manager
724-205-0640
[email protected]

About CRAFTSMAN®
CRAFTSMAN® is an American icon that homeowners, home builders, auto enthusiasts and master mechanics have trusted since 1927 – and today's CRAFTSMAN® continues that legacy. With a focus on reliable, high-performance tools, storage and equipment, CRAFTSMAN® has revived its long-established pride in superior quality. Now it's easier than ever to get the tools trusted for generations at more places than ever. For more information visit www.craftsman.com or follow CRAFTSMAN® on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About Stanley Black & Decker
Headquartered in the USA, Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) is a worldwide leader in tools and outdoor operating manufacturing facilities worldwide. Guided by its purpose – for those who make the world – the company's more than 50,000 diverse and high-performing employees produce innovative, award-winning power tools, hand tools, storage, digital tool solutions, lifestyle products, outdoor products, engineered fasteners and other industrial equipment to support the world's makers, creators, tradespeople and builders. The company's iconic brands include DEWALT®, BLACK+DECKER®, CRAFTSMAN®, STANLEY®, CUB CADET®, HUSTLER® and TROY-BILT®. Recognized for its leadership in environmental, social and governance (ESG), Stanley Black & Decker strives to be a force for good in support of its communities, employees, customers and other stakeholders. To learn more visit: www.stanleyblackanddecker.com

Related Articles

