Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, announced today the kickoff of its annual Grants for Growing fundraiser in partnership with the National FFA Organization (FFA). This is the Company’s eighth consecutive year hosting the fundraiser to support FFA students and youth-led agricultural projects nationwide.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230217005083/en/

Mount Markham FFA students received a $1,000 Grants for Growing award to purchase fencing materials to protect crops at their Mushala Land Lab. (Photo: Business Wire)

From Feb. 15 – 26, Tractor Supply customers can help fund these grants by purchasing a paper emblem in-store, online at TractorSupply.com or through the Tractor Supply app with purchase. Funds raised will support 151 middle and high school FFA chapters that are creating and enhancing project-based or experiential learning opportunities for students. Donations will fund grants up to $5,000 for projects in the same state where the donation was made.

“We have supported FFA through fundraising initiatives since 1985 and are honored to be the organization’s largest funder, while also engaging with local FFA chapters across the country,” said Kimberley Gardiner, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer at Tractor Supply Company. “Empowering students to help meet the agricultural needs of their communities aligns with our mission to support the communities we serve. We look forward to continuing our partnership and support of FFA, its students and programs as part of our commitment to help the next generation of agricultural leaders pursue Life Out Here.”

Grants for Growing is a competitive grant program that supports FFA classrooms, builds FFA chapters and leadership opportunities, and expands agricultural literacy events and campaigns. The program was established in 2016 to support the development of the nation’s future agriculture leaders. In the span of eight years, the program has impacted nearly 164,000 students and awarded 1,573 grants. In 2022, Tractor Supply achieved a record-breaking year, raising $1,129,653.

The grants are used to support three FFA programs: Grow your Classroom, Grow your Chapter and Grow your Ag Awareness. Last year, winning FFA chapters were able to use their grants to complete various projects under these programs.

In 2022, the Mount Markham FFA chapter in West Winfield, New York, received a $1,000 Grants for Growing award to purchase fencing materials to protect crops from unwanted wildlife at their Mushala Land Lab.

The Varnado FFA chapter in Angie, Louisiana, used its Grants for Growing award to raise animals, including rabbits, miniature goats and chickens, at their school. Students increased their knowledge of animal management, reproduction, nutrition and genetics by 70 percent. Additionally, the award supported materials to protect their animals from historically low temperatures during the winter.

The newly founded WACO FFA chapter in Wayland, Iowa, is working to give students hands-on experience in plant science by building a high school greenhouse. Thanks to their Grants for Growing award, the FFA students purchased additional benches for the greenhouse and created appropriate crop schedules, plans and financial projections.

Later this spring, FFA chapters will submit applications with detailed proposals outlining how the chapter will start, maintain or expand on a project that will benefit their local communities, as well as current and future FFA students. In past years, applications have included requests for purchasing vegetation, trees, seed, chickens, feed, mulch and tools for livestock shelters, beekeeping and aquaculture labs.

Grants for Growing is one pillar of Tractor Supply's ongoing support for FFA. In 2022, Tractor Supply announced it will commit $5M to the FFA Future Leaders Scholarship Fund over the next five years, making it the largest agriculture scholarship fund of its kind. Tractor Supply also supports FFA through its annual T-shirt fundraiser that benefits four programs: Living to Serve, Alumni Legacy Grants, New Farmers of America Archives and Give the Gift of Blue.

The application period will be held from March 1 – May 15, and winners will be announced on Aug. 1. Visit FFA.org/GrantsforGrowing for more information and to apply.

About Tractor Supply Company

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, has been passionate about serving its unique niche, targeting the needs of recreational farmers, ranchers and all those who enjoy living the rural lifestyle, for more than 85 years. Tractor Supply offers an extensive mix of products necessary to care for home, land, pets and animals with a focus on product localization, exclusive brands and legendary customer service for the Out Here lifestyle. With more than 50,000 Team Members, the Company's physical store assets, combined with its digital capabilities, offer customers the convenience of purchasing products they need anytime, anywhere and any way they choose at the everyday low prices they deserve. As of December 31, 2022, the Company operated 2,066 Tractor Supply stores in 49 states, a consumer mobile app and an e-commerce website at www.TractorSupply.com. In October 2022, Tractor Supply acquired 81 stores from Orscheln Farm and Home that will be rebranded to Tractor Supply by the end of 2023.

Tractor Supply Company also owns and operates Petsense by Tractor Supply, a small-box pet specialty supply retailer focused on meeting the needs of pet owners, primarily in small and mid-size communities, and offering a variety of pet products and services. As of December 31, 2022, the Company operated 186 Petsense by Tractor Supply stores in 23 states. For more information on Petsense by Tractor Supply, visit www.Petsense.com.

About National FFA Organization

The National FFA Organization is a school-based national youth leadership development organization of more than 850,000 student members as part of 8,995 local FFA chapters in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The FFA mission is to make a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education. For more, visit the National FFA Organization online at FFA.org and on Facebook and Twitter.

About National FFA Foundation

The National FFA Foundation builds partnerships with industry, education, government, other foundations, and individuals to secure financial resources that recognize FFA member achievements, develop student leaders, and support the future of agricultural education. Governed by a 19-member board of trustees composed of educators, business leaders, individual donors and FFA Alumni, the foundation is a separately registered nonprofit organization. About 82 percent of every dollar received by the foundation supports FFA members and agricultural education opportunities. For more, visit FFA.org/Give.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230217005083/en/