Knightscope%2C+Inc.+%28Nasdaq%3A+KSCP%29, a leading developer of autonomous security robots and blue light emergency communication systems, today announces the sale of 11 K1 Call Boxes to Larimer County, CO, through its resale partner Stream Speed Technologies (SST). The K1 Call Box is the Company’s smallest emergency call box system that delivers one-touch connection with a ruggedized housing and simple interface. Like all Knightscope K1 emergency communication products, it provides a completely wireless solution for emergency phone calls, or it can be adapted to work with existing wiring nearby. A handset and TeleTYpewriter (TTY) pad - a special device that lets people who are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech-impaired use the telephone to communicate - are additional options available on this device.

Larimer County Expands with 11 New Knightscope (Nasdaq: KSCP) K1 Call Boxes (Photo: Business Wire)

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Knightscope is poised to close sales across its entire product portfolio as 2023 begins laying a foundation for growth. The recent+acquisition+of+CASE+Emergency+Systems, whose product is featured in today’s announcement, has contributed to the Company’s top line revenue growth, and is only one of many sales and Autonomous Security Robot (ASR) subscription contracts announced so far this year. For a recap of those 30+ sales/contracts and 7 client renewals, please+visit+our+News+page+here.

2 MILLION HOURS

Knightscope has amassed over 2 million hours of paid field operations with its Autonomous Security Robots. This is a significant milestone if one examines what it took to get here. The passionate support of investors and a tireless team to execute on a thoughtful plan. The development of a product whose foundation consists of robotics, artificial intelligence, self-driving technology and electric mobility. The testing and quality assurance to meet safety and performance standards. And the collaboration between Knightscope and its client base to continually learn and improve the technologies over time. Read+our+latest+blog+on+the+subject+here.

Everyone exploring security innovation or improving emergency communication systems for properties in the U.S. is encouraged to book a discovery call or meeting now at www.knightscope.com%2Fdiscover to learn more about Knightscope’s autonomous security robots and blue light emergency communication systems.

