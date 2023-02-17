Manitou Investment Management Ltd. recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 41 stocks valued at a total of $564.00Mil. The top holdings were BRK.B(11.51%), BN(6.96%), and GOOGL(6.78%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Manitou Investment Management Ltd.’s top five trades of the quarter.

Manitou Investment Management Ltd. reduced their investment in NYSE:BNS by 192,996 shares. The trade had a 1.74% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.31.

On 02/17/2023, Bank of Nova Scotia traded for a price of $54.12 per share and a market cap of $64.80Bil. The stock has returned -20.97% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Bank of Nova Scotia has a price-earnings ratio of 8.71, a price-book ratio of 1.33, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.90 and a price-sales ratio of 2.82.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.92, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru established a new position worth 325,993 shares in NYSE:BAM, giving the stock a 1.65% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $30.09 during the quarter.

On 02/17/2023, Brookfield Asset Management Ltd traded for a price of $35.43 per share and a market cap of $14.68Bil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Brookfield Asset Management Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 27.44, a price-book ratio of 1.51, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.70 and a price-sales ratio of 7.25.

During the quarter, Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought 91,320 shares of NYSE:BMO for a total holding of 111,765. The trade had a 1.46% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $92.56.

On 02/17/2023, Bank of Montreal traded for a price of $100.2138 per share and a market cap of $70.82Bil. The stock has returned -9.69% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Bank of Montreal has a price-earnings ratio of 6.49, a price-book ratio of 1.34, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.66 and a price-sales ratio of 3.49.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.11, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Manitou Investment Management Ltd. reduced their investment in NYSE:BNRE by 167,148 shares. The trade had a 1.3% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $33.82.

On 02/17/2023, Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd traded for a price of $35.65 per share and a market cap of $1.66Bil. The stock has returned -18.50% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 2.72, a price-book ratio of 1.12, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.74 and a price-sales ratio of 0.29.

During the quarter, Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought 179,211 shares of NYSE:BN for a total holding of 1,249,492. The trade had a 1% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $33.83.

On 02/17/2023, Brookfield Corp traded for a price of $36.01 per share and a market cap of $59.25Bil. The stock has returned -17.73% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Brookfield Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 31.04, a price-book ratio of 1.47, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.52, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.52 and a price-sales ratio of 0.64.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.89, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

