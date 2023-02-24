CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQGM: CBFV), the holding company of Community Bank, today announced that the annual meeting of stockholders will be held on Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. EDT at the Ralph J. Sommers, Jr. Operations Center located at 600 EverGreene Dr. in Waynesburg, Pennsylvania.

In light of the ongoing health concerns relating to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic and to best protect the health and welfare of the Company’s employees, stockholders and community, stockholders who plan to attend the annual meeting in person this year may be required to wear a face covering.

