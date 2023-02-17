CEO Conference 2023 brings together public and private area leaders for discussing monetary, economic and fiscal policies

SÃO PAULO, Feb. 17, 2023

There were more than 20 panels in the two days' event that brought together attendees such as Finance Minister, Fernando Haddad; the President of the Central Bank, Roberto Campos Neto; the president of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira; the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco, and top executives who discussed investment perspectives in Brazil and macroeconomic issues

SÃO PAULO, Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On February 14 and 15, the main business and political leaders gathered at the 24th edition of CEO Conference organized by BTG Pactual, the largest investment bank in Latin America. Over two days, the event's 23 panels addressed the main challenges and trends in the economy, politics and technology for Brazil, bringing together more than 50 spokespersons, such as BTG Pactual Chairman and Senior Partner, André Esteves; Brazil's Finance and Justice Ministers, Fernando Haddad and Flávio Dino, respectively; the president of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira; the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco; and the President of the Central Bank of Brazil, Roberto Campos Neto.

"Our intention with the CEO Conference is to help investors, financial agents, public administrators, and society to have a clearer vision of what to expect from the Brazilian economy and greater predictability of the monetary and fiscal policies adopted. Our wish is that everyone has the necessary trust to continue investing and, thus, increasingly generate more jobs, income, and taxes that make our country more prosperous and inclusive", said BTG Pactual CEO, Roberto Sallouti, during the opening of the conference.

In all, 50,000 people followed the program online and another 2,000 guests and representatives of 180 companies were present at the space, which also hosted more than 2,000 business meetings with investors. Following BTG Pactual's social responsibility guidelines, the CEO Conference was a carbon neutral event. All the scenery that was used is being transformed into furniture and toys for donating to Non-Governmental Organizations. In addition, during the conference, products were offered by small businesses run by women entrepreneurs who underwent management development workshops administered by the bank's social responsibility area.

All the CEO Conference 2023 panels can be watched at https://www.ceoconference.live/

