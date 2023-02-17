Tairen Capital Ltd recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 29 stocks valued at a total of $858.00Mil. The top holdings were PDD(25.29%), BABA(9.34%), and DQ(8.30%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Tairen Capital Ltd’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Tairen Capital Ltd bought 1,615,270 shares of NAS:PDD for a total holding of 2,659,134. The trade had a 15.36% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $69.62.

On 02/17/2023, PDD Holdings Inc traded for a price of $93.9575 per share and a market cap of $118.80Bil. The stock has returned 58.63% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, PDD Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 31.33, a price-book ratio of 8.89, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.66 and a price-sales ratio of 7.73.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.62, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Tairen Capital Ltd reduced their investment in NAS:MSFT by 506,567 shares. The trade had a 13.42% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $239.99.

On 02/17/2023, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $258.31 per share and a market cap of $1,922.81Bil. The stock has returned -10.75% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 28.70, a price-book ratio of 10.50, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.39, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.38 and a price-sales ratio of 9.48.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.82, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru established a new position worth 908,917 shares in NYSE:BABA, giving the stock a 9.34% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $78.84999999999999 during the quarter.

On 02/17/2023, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd traded for a price of $100.2561 per share and a market cap of $265.43Bil. The stock has returned -19.22% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 260.41, a price-book ratio of 1.97, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 19.15, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.59 and a price-sales ratio of 2.08.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.34, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

Tairen Capital Ltd reduced their investment in NAS:AMZN by 718,108 shares. The trade had a 9.23% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $98.78.

On 02/17/2023, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $96.5611 per share and a market cap of $989.49Bil. The stock has returned -37.86% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-book ratio of 6.74, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 27.98 and a price-sales ratio of 1.90.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.49, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

Tairen Capital Ltd reduced their investment in NAS:ENPH by 255,241 shares. The trade had a 8.050000000000001% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $290.95.

On 02/17/2023, Enphase Energy Inc traded for a price of $205.5833 per share and a market cap of $28.06Bil. The stock has returned 37.93% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Enphase Energy Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 74.22, a price-book ratio of 33.98, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 52.41 and a price-sales ratio of 13.00.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.58, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

