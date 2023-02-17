Atalan Capital Partners, LP recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 11 stocks valued at a total of $1.05Bil. The top holdings were TDG(18.20%), V(17.15%), and IQV(14.66%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Atalan Capital Partners, LP’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 1,375,000 shares in NAS:FTNT, giving the stock a 6.41% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $52.11 during the quarter.

On 02/17/2023, Fortinet Inc traded for a price of $60.895 per share and a market cap of $47.57Bil. The stock has returned -2.44% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Fortinet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 57.02, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.26, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 43.40 and a price-sales ratio of 11.14.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.93, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru sold out of their 219,362-share investment in NYSE:MCO. Previously, the stock had a 5.87% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $273.53 during the quarter.

On 02/17/2023, Moody's Corporation traded for a price of $299.565 per share and a market cap of $54.88Bil. The stock has returned -6.51% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Moody's Corporation has a price-earnings ratio of 40.26, a price-book ratio of 21.79, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.19, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 26.26 and a price-sales ratio of 10.12.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.98, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Atalan Capital Partners, LP reduced their investment in NAS:PANW by 265,000 shares. The trade had a 4.77% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $160.59.

On 02/17/2023, Palo Alto Networks Inc traded for a price of $168.77 per share and a market cap of $51.03Bil. The stock has returned 1.34% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Palo Alto Networks Inc has a price-book ratio of 100.46, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 233.31 and a price-sales ratio of 9.03.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.94, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Atalan Capital Partners, LP bought 115,000 shares of NYSE:SPGI for a total holding of 390,000. The trade had a 3.67% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $329.63.

On 02/17/2023, S&P Global Inc traded for a price of $357.27 per share and a market cap of $117.61Bil. The stock has returned -6.07% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, S&P Global Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 34.03, a price-book ratio of 3.23, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.66, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.23 and a price-sales ratio of 10.17.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.89, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, Atalan Capital Partners, LP bought 400,000 shares of NYSE:TPX for a total holding of 500,000. The trade had a 1.31% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $30.08.

On 02/17/2023, Tempur Sealy International Inc traded for a price of $42.18 per share and a market cap of $7.19Bil. The stock has returned 13.17% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Tempur Sealy International Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 16.74, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.61, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.05 and a price-sales ratio of 1.56.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.03, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

