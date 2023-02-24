CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vital Energy Inc. (the "Corporation") announces that effective February 1, 2023, Jeffrey L. Standen has been appointed to the Board of Directors of the Corporation. Mr. Standen is a former founder, officer and director of the Corporation. Mr. Standen brings over 45 years of related industry management expertise to the Corporation.



Mr. Standen has also been the founder, officer and director of numerous private and public energy companies during his career, including Canadian Leader Energy Inc, Centurion Energy International, Extreme Energy Corporation, and Charger Energy Corporation. Mr. Standen is currently President, C.E.O. and a director of Home Run Oil & Gas Inc.

Mr. Standen's primary role as a director of the Corporation will be to work with Management to develop more effective exploration and development projects, to better exploit the Corporation’s existing projects and to evaluate the potential for investment into large joint venture projects with other industry companies.

In addition, Mr. Standen will endeavor to expand the Corporation’s business development abilities and to increase public market awareness of the Corporation and its current projects and potential future joint ventures into new projects.

Vital Energy Inc. is a publicly traded junior oil and gas company (“VUX” TSXV) whose primary focus is light and medium crude oil production in Western Canada.

