Attorney Advertising--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of investors of RingCentral, Inc. (“RingCentral” or “the Company”) (NYSE: RNG). RingCentral investors are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com%2Frng.

The investigation concerns whether RingCentral violated federal securities laws.

On February 15, 2023, RingCentral issued a press release announcing its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2022. Among other items, RingCentral reported revenue that fell short of forecast. The Company also issued Q1 2023 revenue guidance in the range of $526 million to $530 million, falling short of consensus estimates of $545 million. On this news, RingCentral’s stock price fell $11.34 per share, or 23.42%, to close at $37.07 on February 16, 2023.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation or purchased RingCentral shares, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com%2Frng. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his law clerk and client relations manager, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 212-697-6484.

