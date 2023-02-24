Finding Your People at Tapestry

Author's Avatar
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 17, 2023 / Tapestry, Inc.:

Tapestry believes that everyone does their best work when we embrace differences and champion diversity at all levels, and the Employee Business Resource Groups (EBRGs) at Tapestry are a critical piece of that effort. At Tapestry's recent EBRG Fair, representatives from each group were onsite to welcome new members and share how they are making Tapestry a stronger, more dynamic place to work.

Tapestry maintains a global EI&D Champion Network that supports and engages the company's professional community by creating an environment where all are welcomed. This network includes five ERGs, two task forces, and regional inclusion councils to support and engage employees. EBRGs continue to be a source of inspiration and leadership throughout Tapestry and its brands. In FY2022, ERGs became an integral part of Tapestry's mentorship program strategy, helping to further build deep and powerful connections between employees of different generations and backgrounds. Since the launch of Tapestry's first EBRGs in 2020, membership has grown by 63%.

Learn more about Taestry's culture here: https://www.tapestry.com/responsibility/our-people/

646d286d-563a-4917-8a9a-86c61db45ceb.png


View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Tapestry, Inc. on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Tapestry, Inc.
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/tapestry-inc
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: Tapestry, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/739785/Finding-Your-People-at-Tapestry

img.ashx?id=739785

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.