SABUGO, Portugal, Feb. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fusion Fuel Green plc (NASDAQ: HTOO) announced today that it will be hosting a live conference call and webcast on Tuesday, February 28, 2023, to discuss fourth quarter financial results and operational highlights for the green hydrogen solutions company.



Agenda for the Call

Q4/2022 Highlights & Financial Review

Market and Commercial Update

2023 Targets and Revenue Guidance

Management Q&A

Join the webcast:

Date: February 28, 2023

Time: 10:00am ET

Participant Dial-In: +1 (312) 248-9348 Participant ID: 034088 Participant Passcode: 7139

Webcast registration page: https://www.bigmarker.com/izigo/Q4-2022-Update-Fusion-Fuel

The webcast may also be accessed through the Events page on the Fusion Fuel website (https://www.fusion-fuel.eu). A playback will be available for replay online for a period following the call.

About Fusion Fuel Green plc

Fusion Fuel is an emerging leader in the green hydrogen sector committed to accelerating the energy transition through the development of disruptive, clean hydrogen solutions. Fusion has created a modular, integrated solar-to-hydrogen generator, powered by a proprietary miniaturized PEM electrolyzer, that enables off-grid production of hydrogen. Fusion Fuel’s business lines include the sale of electrolyzer technology to customers interested in building their own green hydrogen production, the development of turnkey hydrogen plants to be owned and operated by Fusion Fuel, and the sale of green hydrogen as a commodity to end-users through long-term hydrogen purchase agreements. For more information, please visit https://www.fusion-fuel.eu

Investor Relations Contact

Ben Schwarz

[email protected]