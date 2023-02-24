Optimus System will enable security and inspection capabilities via aerial data infrastructure to support the construction and ongoing operation of chip fabrication facilities

WALTHAM, MA and PETAH TIKVAH, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / February 17, 2023 / Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) ("Ondas" or the "Company"), a leading provider of private industrial wireless networks, and commercial automated data solutions announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Airobotics Ltd. ("Airobotics"), has received an order for continued services from one of the world's largest and most innovative semiconductor chip manufacturers.

Airobotics' aerial data Infrastructure, Optimus System, has been installed at a large chip fabrication facility in Israel, providing autonomous drone services since 2016. The semiconductor chip manufacturer will continue to use data and analytics collected from the Optimus System in addition to its remote monitoring services to ensure security and project safety within one of its most important semiconductor fabrication plants. The technology will also be used for construction project management within new fabrication plants, providing progress monitoring, survey, and geo-visual data and analytics to project managers and other stakeholders.

"The continued utilization of Airobotics' Optimus System by this Fortune 100 company proves the potential of autonomous drone technology as critical infrastructure and further validates our business model as we provide aerial data services to customers in different industries," said Meir Kliner, CEO of Airobotics. "The use of our technology for site security and construction project management by this customer demonstrates the reliability and value of our autonomous drone platform. We believe Airobotics has an opportunity to leverage this experience to expand our construction management solutions in global markets."

Since 2020, Optimus System operations have been extended to support a mega construction project providing unified data platform and analytics services to the company and its contractor companies. The Optimus System and its geo-visual data platform are being used by hundreds of users including the project owner staff and its contractors, to visualize, understand, and share the status of construction. The system provides a shared data platform and portal that improves productivity and communication between teams and organizations while continuing its original security and remote supervision routine operations.

About Ondas Holdings Inc.

Ondas Holdings Inc. ("Ondas") is a leading provider of private wireless data solutions via Ondas Networks Inc. ("Ondas Networks") and commercial drone solutions through American Robotics, Inc. ("American Robotics" or "AR") and Airobotics LTD ("Airobotics"), which we operate as a separate business unit called Ondas Autonomous Systems.

Ondas Networks is a developer of proprietary, software-based wireless broadband technology for large established and emerging commercial and government markets. Ondas Networks' standards-based (802.16s), multi-patented, software-defined radio FullMAX platform enables Mission-Critical IoT (MC-IoT) applications by overcoming the bandwidth limitations of today's legacy private licensed wireless networks. Ondas Networks' customer end markets include railroads, utilities, oil and gas, transportation, aviation (including drone operators) and government entities whose demands span a wide range of mission critical applications.

Our Ondas Autonomous Systems business unit designs, develops, and markets commercial drone solutions via the Optimus System™ and Scout System™ (the "Autonomous Drone Platforms"). The Autonomous Drone Platforms are highly automated, AI-powered drone systems capable of continuous, remote operation and are marketed as "drone-in-a-box" turnkey data solution services. They are deployed for critical industrial and government applications where data and information collection and processing are required. The Autonomous Drone Platforms are typically provided to customers under a Robot-as-a-Service (RAAS) business model. American Robotics and Airobotics have industry leading regulatory successes which include having the first drone system approved by the FAA for automated operation beyond-visual-line-of-sight (BVLOS) without a human operator on-site.

Ondas Networks, American Robotics and Airobotics together provide users in oil & gas, rail, mining, agriculture, public safety and other critical infrastructure and government markets with improved connectivity and data collection and information processing capabilities.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this release that are not statements of historical or current facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We caution readers that forward-looking statements are predictions based on our current expectations about future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Our actual results, performance, or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including the risks discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" discussed under the caption "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in Part I of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K or any updates discussed under the caption "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in Part II of our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in our other filings with the SEC. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise that occur after that date, except as required by law.

