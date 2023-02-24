Atlas Air and Turkish Airlines Team Up to Provide Humanitarian Supplies for Earthquake Victims

Atlas Air and Turkish Airlines Team Up to Provide Humanitarian Supplies for Earthquake Victims

06544b85-5445-4fdd-a386-51416082c73e?size=2 Atlas Air and Turkish Airlines, along with the Turkish Embassy, partner to carry tons of relief supplies to earthquake victims in Turkey and Syria on an Atlas Air 747-8F that departed Washington Dulles International Airport.

PURCHASE, N.Y., Feb. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlas Air, Inc., a subsidiary of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: AAWW), today announced an Atlas Air 747-8F departed from Washington Dulles International Airport carrying tons of humanitarian and relief supplies for earthquake victims in Turkey and Syria.

The two companies, along with the Turkish Embassy, are working together to expedite this relief mission to support the critical needs of thousands of people impacted by this natural disaster. Atlas Air is providing the aircraft and crew and Turkish Airlines is collecting clothes, shoes, medical supplies and other essentials.

“Through our partnership with Turkish Airlines, we are honored to contribute air freight capacity to deliver critical supplies to this region where they are needed the most,” said John Dietrich, President and Chief Executive Officer, Atlas Air Worldwide. “We are moved by the heroic work of first responders and humanitarian organizations to provide relief to the communities impacted by this natural disaster. On behalf of our 5,000 Atlas employees around the world, we are grateful for this opportunity to show our support.”

About Atlas Air Worldwide:

Atlas Air Worldwide is a leading global provider of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It is the parent company of Atlas Air, Inc., and Titan Aviation Holdings, Inc., and is the majority shareholder of Polar Air Cargo Worldwide, Inc. Our companies operate the world’s largest fleet of 747 freighter aircraft and provide customers the broadest array of Boeing 747, 777, 767 and 737 aircraft for domestic, regional and international cargo and passenger operations.

Atlas Air Worldwide’s press releases, SEC filings and other information may be accessed through the company’s home page, www.atlasairworldwide.com.

