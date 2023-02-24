3M Recognized As Top 100 Global Innovator 2023

Author's Avatar
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Originally published on 3M News Center

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 17, 2023 / 3M has been named a Top 100 Global Innovators™ 2023. The annual list from Clarivate™, a global leader in connecting people and organizations to intelligence they can trust to transform their world, identifies organizations at the pinnacle of the global innovation landscape by measuring excellence focused on exceptional consistency and scale in innovativeness. 3M is one of 19 companies globally that have been included every year since the list's inception in 2012.

"Science and innovation are at heart of what we do at 3M. We are honored and proud to receive this prestigious annual recognition as a top global innovator for the 12th consecutive year," said 3M Executive Vice President, Chief Technology Officer and Environmental Responsibility, John Banovetz. "Game-changing innovations require vision, imagination, inspiration and collaboration. Our commitment to innovation is just one way we live our purpose to unlock the power of people, ideas and science."

3M's portfolio of more than 60,000 products includes some of the world's most iconic brands, such as Post-it® Notes and Scotch® Brand Tape, as well as vital science and innovation that continuously solves its commercial and industrial customers' problems and advances products and technology worldwide. The company invests more than $2 billion in R&D annually and has been awarded over 131,000 patents over the course of its history, including 2,600 last year. Recent 3M innovations include a technology that could help make the development of green hydrogen more cost-effective and efficient.

"At Clarivate, we aim to bring clarity to the complex. Our focus is to pore over what humanity knows today and to put forward the insight that explores all possible horizons; that enables transition and transformation," said Clarivate Chief Product Officer, Gordon Samson. "We acknowledge the Top 100 Global Innovators 2023 - companies and organizations that know that innovative ideas and solutions to current challenges not only bring rewards to their businesses but also foster genuine improvements in society."

The Top 100 Global Innovators uses a complete comparative analysis of global invention data to assess the strength of every patented idea, using measures tied directly to their innovative power. To move from the individual idea strength to identify the organizations that create them more consistently and frequently, Clarivate sets two threshold criteria that potential candidates must meet and then adds a measure of their patented innovation output over the past five years.

Learn more about Top 100 Global Innovators 2023, click here.

d59756ef-c108-46fa-b435-8e44d59ff029.jpeg

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from 3M on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: 3M
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/3m
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: 3M



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/739796/3M-Recognized-As-Top-100-Global-Innovator-2023

img.ashx?id=739796

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.