SouthGobi Announces Re-Designation of Director

Author's Avatar
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 17, 2023 / SouthGobi Resources Ltd. (

TSX:SGQ, Financial)(HK:1878) ("SouthGobi" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Mr. Chen Shen ("Mr. Shen") has been re-designated from a non-executive Director to an executive Director with effective from February 17, 2023 (the "Re-designation").

The biographical details of Mr. Shen is summarised as follows:

Mr. Chen Shen, aged 34, was appointed as a non-executive Director of the Company in December 2022 and has been re-designated as an executive Director and appointed as the head of the Company's legal department with effective from February 17, 2023. Mr. Shen has a professional legal background and experience in the energy industry. Mr. Shen served as the executive director and supervisor of Zhonghong Energy (Inner Mongolia) Co., Ltd. ("Zhonghong Group") from April 2021 to February 2023, and was responsible for overseeing investments in traditional energy and new energy fields in the Northwest districts in China. From October 2020 to January 2022, Mr. Shen served as a supervisor of Zhonghong Zhengyi Energy Holding (Inner Mongolia) Co., Ltd. Prior to joining the Zhonghong Group, Mr. Shen worked as an attorney in Tahota Law Firm from 2015 to 2020 in China.

Mr. Shen obtained his Bachelor of Law degree from Southwest University of Political Science and Law in 2011 and his Master of Law degree from Guizhou University in 2014 in China. He is a member of the Canadian Institute of Directors.

Mr. Shen was nominated by JD Zhixing Fund L.P. ("JDZF") for appointment as a non-executive Director with effect from December 6, 2022, pursuant to the contractual director nomination right granted in favor of JDZF in connection with the securityholders agreement entered into among the Company, JDZF and a former shareholder of the Company, and certain deferral agreements entered into among JDZF, the Company and its certain subsidiaries relating to the Company's US$250 million convertible debenture held by JDZF, and re-designated to an executive Director with effect from February 17, 2023.

The Company has appointed the director nominee to the Board as permitted under the Company's Articles of Continuation and the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia).

As at the date of this announcement, save as disclosed above, Mr. Shen (i) does not hold any directorships in other public companies, the securities of which are listed on any securities market in Hong Kong or overseas, over the last three years preceding the date of this announcement or other major appointments and professional qualifications; (ii) does not hold any other position in the Company or its subsidiaries and has not previously held any other position in the Company or its subsidiaries; (iii) does not have any interest in the shares, underlying shares or debentures of the Company or any of its associated corporations within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong); and (iv) does not have any relationship with any Directors, senior management, or substantial or controlling Shareholders.

There is no specific term or proposed length of service for Mr. Shen as an executive Director. Mr. Shen will be subject to re-election at the annual general meeting of the Company in accordance with the Articles of Continuation. Consistent with the existing Company's director compensation, the director's fee for Mr. Shen will be determined by the Board based on the recommendation of the Compensation and Benefits Committee of the Board, which comprises the independent non-executive Directors.

Saved as disclosed above, there is no other information relating to the Re-designation of Mr. Shen that is required to be disclosed pursuant to Rule 13.51(2)(h) to (v) of the Hong Kong Listing Rules nor any matters that need to be brought to the attention of the Shareholders.

About SouthGobi

SouthGobi, listed on the Toronto and Hong Kong stock exchanges, owns and operates its flagship Ovoot Tolgoi coal mine in Mongolia. It also holds the mining licences of its other metallurgical and thermal coal deposits in South Gobi region of Mongolia. SouthGobi produces and sells coal to customers in China.

Contact:

Investor Relations

Office: +852 2156 1438 (Hong Kong)
+1 604 762 6783 (Canada)
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.southgobi.com

SOURCE: SouthGobi Resources Ltd.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/739778/SouthGobi-Announces-Re-Designation-of-Director

img.ashx?id=739778

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.