RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / February 17, 2023 / Issuer Direct Corporation (NYSE American:ISDR) , an industry-leading communications company, today announced it will host a conference call and live webcast on March 2, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. eastern time to discuss the results of the quarter and year ended December 31, 2022.IssuerDirect400x400.png

Conference Call Information

To participate in this event, dial approximately 5 to 10 minutes before the beginning of the call.

Date:March 2, 2023
Time:4:30 p.m. eastern time
Toll & Toll Free:888-506-0062 | 973-528-0011
Access Code:217260
Live Webcast:https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1/47738

Conference Call Replay Information

The replay will be available beginning approximately 1 hour after the completion of the live event.

Toll & Toll Free:877.481.4010 | 919-882-2331
Passcode:47738
Webcast Replay & Transcripthttp://www.issuerdirect.com/earnings-calls-and-scripts/

About Issuer Direct Corporation

Issuer Direct is a leading communications company, providing solutions for both Public Relations and Investor Relations Professionals. Our comprehensive solutions are used by thousands of customers from emerging startups to multi-billion-dollar global brands, ensuring their most important moments are reaching the right audiences, via our industry leading newswire, IR website solutions, events technology, and compliance solutions. For more information, please visit www.issuerdirect.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act") (which Sections were adopted as part of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project," "prospects," "outlook," and similar words or expressions, or future or conditional verbs, such as "will," "should," "would," "may," and "could," are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the Company's actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any anticipated results, performance, or achievements for many reasons including the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Company disclaims any intention to, and undertakes no obligation to, revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, a future event, or otherwise. For additional risks and uncertainties that could impact the Company's forward-looking statements, please see the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, including but not limited to the discussion under "Risk Factors" therein, which the Company filed with the SEC and which may be viewed at http://www.sec.gov.

For Further Information:

Issuer Direct Corporation
Brian R. Balbirnie
919-481-4000
[email protected]

James Carbonara
Hayden IR
(646)-755-7412
[email protected]

SOURCE: Issuer Direct Corporation



https://www.accesswire.com/739792/Issuer-Direct-to-Host-Fourth-Quarter-and-Year-End-2022-Earnings-Conference-Call-March-2-2023

