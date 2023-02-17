Resolution Capital Ltd recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 33 stocks valued at a total of $5.79Bil. The top holdings were PLD(11.40%), KIM(9.48%), and INVH(8.59%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Resolution Capital Ltd’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 4,383,841 shares in NYSE:O, giving the stock a 4.8% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $62.1 during the quarter.

On 02/17/2023, Realty Income Corp traded for a price of $66.18000000000001 per share and a market cap of $43.70Bil. The stock has returned 2.88% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Realty Income Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 61.28, a price-book ratio of 1.55, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 204.27, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.68 and a price-sales ratio of 12.32.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.91, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Resolution Capital Ltd reduced their investment in NYSE:ESS by 754,646 shares. The trade had a 3.3% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $218.58.

On 02/17/2023, Essex Property Trust Inc traded for a price of $235.96 per share and a market cap of $15.24Bil. The stock has returned -22.52% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Essex Property Trust Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 37.57, a price-book ratio of 2.67, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 10.73, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.75 and a price-sales ratio of 9.58.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.76, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru established a new position worth 2,775,114 shares in NYSE:VTR, giving the stock a 2.16% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $42.17 during the quarter.

On 02/17/2023, Ventas Inc traded for a price of $50.24 per share and a market cap of $20.10Bil. The stock has returned 0.08% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Ventas Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.98, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.21 and a price-sales ratio of 4.90.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.97, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Resolution Capital Ltd reduced their investment in NYSE:WELL by 1,853,528 shares. The trade had a 2.15% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $64.29000000000001.

On 02/17/2023, Welltower Inc traded for a price of $77.59999999999999 per share and a market cap of $38.06Bil. The stock has returned -2.59% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Welltower Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 168.70, a price-book ratio of 1.91, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 26.03 and a price-sales ratio of 6.21.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.95, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru established a new position worth 1,270,285 shares in NAS:REG, giving the stock a 1.37% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $61.42 during the quarter.

On 02/17/2023, Regency Centers Corp traded for a price of $63.8832 per share and a market cap of $10.90Bil. The stock has returned -0.37% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Regency Centers Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 22.67, a price-book ratio of 1.79, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 7.08, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.61 and a price-sales ratio of 8.95.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

