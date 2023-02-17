Plancorp, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 235 stocks valued at a total of $1.70Bil. The top holdings were DFAC(16.02%), DFUS(13.93%), and DFUV(13.70%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Plancorp, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 191,902-share investment in NYSE:DRE. Previously, the stock had a 0.62% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $48.2 during the quarter.

On 02/17/2023, Duke Realty Corp traded for a price of $48.2 per share and a market cap of $18.56Bil. The stock has returned -16.60% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Duke Realty Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 19.44, a price-book ratio of 2.94, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.87, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.77 and a price-sales ratio of 16.85.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.99, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru established a new position worth 91,792 shares in NYSE:PLD, giving the stock a 0.61% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $110.78 during the quarter.

On 02/17/2023, Prologis Inc traded for a price of $124.26 per share and a market cap of $114.75Bil. The stock has returned -11.30% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Prologis Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 29.24, a price-book ratio of 2.16, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.43, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 24.23 and a price-sales ratio of 16.90.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.91, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Plancorp, LLC bought 300,965 shares of ARCA:DFAI for a total holding of 310,765. The trade had a 0.45% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $23.89.

On 02/17/2023, Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF traded for a price of $26.965 per share and a market cap of $3.12Bil. The stock has returned -3.85% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a price-book ratio of 1.52.

Plancorp, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:DFAC by 284,363 shares. The trade had a 0.42% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $24.21.

On 02/17/2023, Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF traded for a price of $25.94 per share and a market cap of $17.91Bil. The stock has returned -2.55% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 15.48 and a price-book ratio of 3.03.

During the quarter, Plancorp, LLC bought 73,085 shares of ARCA:AVUV for a total holding of 581,369. The trade had a 0.32% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $74.87.

On 02/17/2023, Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF traded for a price of $82.52 per share and a market cap of $5.73Bil. The stock has returned 6.95% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 6.67 and a price-book ratio of 1.42.

