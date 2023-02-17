Waterfront Capital Partners, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 39 stocks valued at a total of $1.22Bil. The top holdings were CPT(6.37%), AMT(6.10%), and PLD(5.91%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Waterfront Capital Partners, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Waterfront Capital Partners, LLC bought 325,117 shares of NYSE:AMT for a total holding of 351,817. The trade had a 5.64% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $208.14.

On 02/17/2023, American Tower Corp traded for a price of $209.46 per share and a market cap of $97.53Bil. The stock has returned -5.76% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, American Tower Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 33.25, a price-book ratio of 15.53, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.46, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.75 and a price-sales ratio of 9.25.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.69, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru established a new position worth 964,999 shares in NYSE:WELL, giving the stock a 5.17% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $64.29000000000001 during the quarter.

On 02/17/2023, Welltower Inc traded for a price of $77.59999999999999 per share and a market cap of $38.06Bil. The stock has returned -2.59% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Welltower Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 168.70, a price-book ratio of 1.91, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 26.03 and a price-sales ratio of 6.21.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.95, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru sold out of their 1,609,423-share investment in NYSE:NNN. Previously, the stock had a 4.79% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $43.48 during the quarter.

On 02/17/2023, National Retail Properties Inc traded for a price of $46.56 per share and a market cap of $8.45Bil. The stock has returned 12.48% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, National Retail Properties Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 24.77, a price-book ratio of 2.05, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 41.28, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.54 and a price-sales ratio of 10.64.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru established a new position worth 915,678 shares in NAS:REG, giving the stock a 4.68% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $61.42 during the quarter.

On 02/17/2023, Regency Centers Corp traded for a price of $63.8832 per share and a market cap of $10.90Bil. The stock has returned -0.37% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Regency Centers Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 22.67, a price-book ratio of 1.79, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 7.08, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.61 and a price-sales ratio of 8.95.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru sold out of their 686,101-share investment in NYSE:FRT. Previously, the stock had a 4.61% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $101.27 during the quarter.

On 02/17/2023, Federal Realty Investment Trust traded for a price of $108.3325 per share and a market cap of $8.81Bil. The stock has returned -4.78% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Federal Realty Investment Trust has a price-earnings ratio of 23.20, a price-book ratio of 3.15, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 9.28, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.14 and a price-sales ratio of 8.08.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.98, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

