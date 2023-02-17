G2 Investment Partners Management LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 75 stocks valued at a total of $338.00Mil. The top holdings were CALX(5.15%), DGII(5.02%), and NSSC(4.92%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were G2 Investment Partners Management LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 765,203 shares in NAS:EXTR, giving the stock a 4.15% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $17.52 during the quarter.

On 02/17/2023, Extreme Networks Inc traded for a price of $19.14 per share and a market cap of $2.47Bil. The stock has returned 57.60% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Extreme Networks Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 53.17, a price-book ratio of 29.00, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 24.13 and a price-sales ratio of 2.16.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.65, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

During the quarter, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought 270,684 shares of NYSE:MODN for a total holding of 385,684. The trade had a 3.25% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $37.65.

On 02/17/2023, Model N Inc traded for a price of $35.17 per share and a market cap of $1.33Bil. The stock has returned 37.82% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Model N Inc has a price-book ratio of 11.80, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -277.26 and a price-sales ratio of 5.71.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.86, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:AYX by 125,000 shares. The trade had a 2.17% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $47.72.

On 02/17/2023, Alteryx Inc traded for a price of $66.25 per share and a market cap of $4.61Bil. The stock has returned 11.87% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alteryx Inc has a price-book ratio of 26.50, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -19.85 and a price-sales ratio of 5.37.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.53, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC reduced their investment in NAS:GDYN by 359,757 shares. The trade had a 2.09% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $12.97.

On 02/17/2023, Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc traded for a price of $12.2 per share and a market cap of $902.79Mil. The stock has returned -38.74% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc has a price-book ratio of 2.57, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -84.01 and a price-sales ratio of 2.71.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.75, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought 232,532 shares of NAS:NSSC for a total holding of 604,000. The trade had a 1.89% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $26.97.

On 02/17/2023, NAPCO Security Technologies Inc traded for a price of $32.88 per share and a market cap of $1.21Bil. The stock has returned 61.48% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, NAPCO Security Technologies Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 47.65, a price-book ratio of 9.34, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.96, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 33.17 and a price-sales ratio of 7.54.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.23, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

